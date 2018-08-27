Visit to Arlington cemetery inspires Oregon man

Share

“I think we can do better for our vets,” says Doug Sweeney after returning from a week-long visit to Washington, D.C. where he spent hot, humid days mowing the vast lawns of Arlington National Cemetery.

While working along graves of the explorer Richard Byrd, President John Kennedy, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, generals, enlisted men, former slaves and others, an idea came to the resident of Arquette Road in Oregon - himself a son of a Korean Conflict veteran – on how to honor veterans of Northwest Ohio.

His mission is now to establish a non-profit organization to provide funding for making the concrete footers for the government-issued grave plaques for veterans.

“I’m in the beginning stages of this,” Sweeney said. “But it’s something I want to do. Some of the cemeteries charge a couple hundred dollars or more for the concrete pads. I want to help the families of veterans who face that expense.”

He called the trip to D.C. a birthday present to himself - he turned 56 earlier this month. Initially, he offered to volunteer his labor to the cemetery as a way to express his gratitude to the fallen but the cemetery doesn’t use volunteers for maintaining the grounds. Sweeney even offered to work for free for a week for the contractor, Greenleaf Services, Inc., a veteran-owned company that does the cutting.

“The owner, Jim Sampson, said I couldn’t volunteer but agreed to hire me for a week,” Sweeney said.

A seasonal worker at the Willow Cemetery in Oregon, Sweeney was impressed by the work done by Greenleaf employees.

“Those guys mow,” Sweeney said, emphasizing the word mow.

In all, Sweeney said he and the Greenleaf crew mowed the entire cemetery - about 600 acres - from Aug. 13 to the 17th.

Using a riding mower, he was expected to cut to within three inches of the gravestones and markers, leaving the rest to be trimmed.

The camaraderie he developed with the Greenleaf crew members is something he will cherish, he said.

“I was looking to give and I got more than I gave,” Sweeney said, adding he plans to return next year.

Sampson told The Press that Sweeney “did a real nice job.”

“Working in Arlington National Cemetery is an experience you never forget. It’s an honor and privilege to be here,” Sampson said.

For now, Sweeney’s efforts are focused on forming a non-profit.

For information Sweeney may be contacted at 419-262-6024.