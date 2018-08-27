B-C-S resource officer hired

Share

Loren Welch, a former member of the Marblehead Police Department, has been hired by the Oak Harbor Police Department and will be assigned during the school year to the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District as a resource officer.

Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, said the school system and Village of Oak Harbor are entering into an agreement to split the resource officer’s salary and benefits with the village invoicing B-C-S for 65 percent of the costs.

Parmigian said the district will be looking for grants to help pay the costs.

“Officer Welch will have a presence in all of our buildings where he will work to build relationships with students, staff, and community,” Parmigian said. “ Officer Welch will be focused on the goal of keeping all who use our facilities safe. We want everyone to understand that Officer Welch is not here at B-C-S to do student discipline or to have student behavior issues become police matters. Student behavior matters will continue to be issues that will be handled by our building administrators.”

Welch and his family reside in Oak Harbor.

Spending cuts adopted earlier this summer by the B-C-S administration will also help pay for the school district’s share of a resource officer, Parmigian said recently.

“Now a school resource officer is seen as a necessity,” he said. “It’s sad to say but it’s part of doing business. Schools are in the position where they must evolve to meet the awful threat of school violence. Experience has shown us that school violence can happen in any community.”