Ear plugs needed; because the earth and sky rumble

If you were anywhere near Bowling Green last weekend you may have noticed the occasional columns of black smoke in the air or heard the roar of the massive engines and felt the ground shake.

The 52nd National Tractor Pulling Championships were held at the Wood County Fairgrounds.

The three-day event was expected to draw as many as 70,000 fans and had a total purse of $200,000. Competitors were mostly from the Midwest, but some came from as far away as California for this “Super Bowl” pulling event.

The public address announcer noted one driver was from “across the pond” (The Netherlands) and had won the European championship a few months earlier. Tractor pulling has become a world sport strongly supported in Europe, Australia, South and North America.

Few if any of these tractors have ever seen a farm field. They are designed exclusively for this event.

The objective of a tractor pull is for a tractor to pull a weighted sled as far as it can. The sled has a metal plate that drags on the ground creating friction. A large weight box is placed on the sled and pulled down the sled closer to the tractor at a predetermined rate which continually increases the weight and ground resistance of the sled. The tractor that pulls the maximum distance wins.

Each tractor is hooked to the sled with a chain and hook as well as a “kill cable,” which the sled driver can trip to immediately shut the tractor power off in an emergency. The sled weight varies depending on the class with the maximum being about 40,000 pounds. A pull usually takes less than 30 seconds.

The largest tractors at the meet run in the Unlimited Class, burn alcohol and can have as many engines as desired if the tractor weight does not exceed 8,000 pounds, including the driver. One of these unlimited machines had four massive supercharged engines capable of generating 3000-plus horsepower each.

The air intakes for the superchargers are big enough to swallow a small child. One owner and builder said the four engines with the superchargers on his machine cost about $110,000 each. Add to that another $170,000 for the chassis and $15,000, or more, for tires and that doesn’t leave much for sheet metal, electronics and a fancy paint job. A total cost of $750,000 is not uncommon.

Jet engines have been used in pulling competition, however, unlike in dragsters, the thrust from the turbines cannot be used to pull the sled. The engine must be connected to the drive wheels.

There is an advantage in having the weight as far forward as possible on the tractor and that’s why you will see these massive engines mounted forward much like those on a dragster. Drivers often go on a diet in the late winter to get an advantage by adding the body weight they lose to the front of the tractor and still meet the maximum weight restriction.

Thundering engines, heavy smoke, thousands of horsepower, wheels in the air and tires making dirt fly everywhere, sounds like the ultimate male dream, right?

Well this sport is just not for men. Nineteen-year-old Tabitha Demers, from Iowa, drove her father’s big “Super Stock Diesel” tractor and finished in seventh place out of about 15 competitors in her class.

She just started driving this year and BG was only her 10th start. Her “Smokin Hot Deere” has three turbos on a six cylinder diesel engine that builds 5,000 horsepower. The tractor has a system that injects water into the air mixture to keep the engine cool.

Her father, Jeff Demers, who built the tractor, said without the water injection it would probably lock up and maybe melt the pistons after it traveled about 75 feet in the pull. A tractor normally pulls from 200 to 300 feet before stopping. The engine is immediately shut down after the pull.

The Demers family farms about 5,000 acres of corn and soy beans in Iowa. Jeff’s company, JD Performance, builds chassis’ for pulling tractors and he has competed in tractor pulls for years. Tabitha has been around tractors so long that she not only drives but grabs a wrench and helps with repairs.

In addition, people like Tabitha Demers, her father Jeff, and Dave Schultz from Northern Ohio Tractor Pullers Board of Directors, are good for teaching a city boy a bit about tractors.