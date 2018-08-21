Oregon looks for ideas for downtown development

Share

Oregon will be seeking requests for proposals for downtown development.

City council last year passed a resolution in support of designating a zoning overlay as the first step in creating a downtown area that contains retail, residential, an entertainment district, and open green space along Navarre Avenue,. The overlay district covers three areas bordered by Isaac Streets Drive, Navarre Avenue, Coy Road, Dustin Road, and Pickle Road, an area that totals 167 acres.

“We are in the final stages of property acquisition,” City Administrator Mike Beazley said at a council meeting on Monday.

The city has acquired 30 acres of property from Navarre Avenue to Pickle Road, and property south of Dustin Road, including the former WOHO radio site on Pickle Road, in an effort to attract a developer. The area will likely be mixed use residential and retail.

“We had a good meeting with Mercy St. Charles Hospital about their partnership. So we’re looking for ideas. We’re going to listen. This is an important, once every few generations opportunity for Oregon. We’re going to get it right,” he said.

The hospital owns some land in the area.

“They emphasized that they want to help make sure the properties they own get developed in ways that are consistent with our plans,” Beazley told The Press after the meeting. “We’ve been working with them. We’ll see what develops over time.”

Kmart

Beazley said the 30 acres behind the WOHO site is under contract for acquisition. The city is also in the process of finalizing an agreement with the former Kmart on Navarre.

“We’re in the final stages of going through some of the details of our agreement in acquiring the former Kmart site. It’s not under contract yet, but we’re in the final stages of that. We’ve reached an agreement with the parties, but going through some final technicalities,” he said.

Last November, it was announced by Sears Holding Corp. that Kmart, which had a presence in the city for decades at 2830 Navarre Ave., would close.

Gateway

Beazley called the former Kmart site an “important gateway to Oregon.”

“It’s one of the first things people see when they cross Wheeling Street. It’s an important piece of development for Oregon and for our future. We’re wrapping those things up,” he said.

“We’re at the stage now where we’re looking at talking to developers, seeing what ideas they have, understanding what kind of demand there is for restaurants, residential, commercial, and retail,” he said.

“In the initial stages, we’ll be leasing it. Long term, it will be an acquisition. Our expectations are that the building will be torn down by the current owners before we take possession.”

Beazley asked council for ideas of what kind of development they would like to see in the area.

“I’m talking to council members and people in the community about what they’re interested in. Ultimately, it will be driven by what the market is looking for in the area. We’re excited about turning opportunity into real action,” he said. “We could see anything from a blend of medical office and retail and restaurants, but also some residential opportunities as well.”

Modern development

The goal of the overlay district is to make it easier for the city to welcome modern development, said Beazley.

“It gives the option to the developer to bring the buildings up closer to the front lot line to make some walkable space, and move in some innovative ways with parking ratios. Again, it allows the developer to tell us what they think can work for the space in more creative ways,” he said.

The world of retail, he said, has changed in the last few years, with people increasingly doing their shopping online.

“Real development takes time. It’s not something that happens overnight. But it’s something we’ve been focused on for quite a number of years. We want to get it right. We’re excited about the opportunities. But more importantly, we’re really excited about the interest. So many developers are really interested in Oregon and what we have to offer. So we want to see what we can develop here.”