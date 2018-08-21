Six-year-old girl recovering from gunshot wound

Share

A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot by her brother.

Oregon police responded to a report of a juvenile being shot at 224 Van Buren St. at 5:56 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13. Upon arrival, police found the six-year-old girl had been shot in the arm. It was determined that the girl’s seven-year-old brother had accidentally shot her after finding the firearm in a dresser drawer.

The children were with their father, who was visiting a family friend, according to Oregon police. The homeowner, Lisa M. Peace, 53, was charged with child endangering. Oregon EMS cared for the child and transported her to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre briefed city council at a meeting just after the shooting.

“This evening, our dispatch received a report of a person shot at 224 Van Buren, which is in the city of Oregon near the western boundary with the City of Toledo. When the officers arrived, they found a six-year-old girl shot in the right forearm. The bullet had lodged in her forearm and had broken the bone. As of an hour ago, they were contemplating taking her into surgery to remove the bullet. It’s a non-life threatening wound. She’s going to be OK,” said Navarre.

Automatic handgun

He added that she was shot accidentally by her seven-year-old brother in one of the bedrooms in the house.

“They were at a house, which was two houses down from their grandmother’s. They were with their father. He was in the front room of the house. The homeowner at that location sent the two small children into the bedroom to watch TV. It was in the bedroom where they opened a drawer and found a loaded .25 automatic handgun. The seven-year-old was handling the gun when it went off and shot the six-year-old.”

The homeowner was charged with child endangering, a felony of the third degree, he added.

“After consultation with our prosecutor, Melissa Purpura, [Peace] is being booked as we speak. It’s unfortunate that the child was shot, but we’re very fortunate it was a non-life threatening wound. It could have been worse,” said Navarre.

Glitch

On the following day, the Oregon police had learned the home in question where the child was shot was actually a Toledo residence and Oregon police had been dispatched as the result of a “hiccup” in the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system. CAD is a highly specialized application that allows for the coordinated communication, assignment and tracking of police department resources in response to calls for service. As a result of the glitch, the matter was turned over to the Toledo Police Department that morning. Charges were to be refiled by Toledo Police.

“Though there was a minor glitch, the important thing is that the victim was cared for and the situation was handled efficiently and expediently,” according to Paul Magdich, assistant police chief. “Steps are being taken to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.”

