Fedor says: Change to Medicaid pharmacy pricing model overdue

Last week’s decision by the Ohio Department of Medicaid requiring its five managed care plans to terminate contracts with pharmacy benefits managers using a “spread pricing” model is long overdue, said State Representative Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, who contends millions of Ohioans have been affected financially by “big-pharma middlemen.”

In an Aug. 14 letter to the five care plans, Barbara Sears, director of Ohio Medicaid, directs the care plans to cease working with CVS, Caremark and Optum and sets a Jan. 1 deadline for the care plans to complete deals with pharmacy benefits managers that agree to a “pass through” model in which the plans pay the PBM’s fees.

Sears said the pass-through model will be more transparent and won’t cost taxpayers extra money.

For the consumer, a spread-pricing model is based on the difference between the retail price and the PBM’s negotiated rate.

Under a pass-through structure, a PBM is required to charge a managed care plan the same amount the PBM pays for prescriptions and dispensing fees.

Rep. Fedor said Wednesday she’d read an advanced copy of an audit report that analyzes the pricing structure.

“Although I am glad that this decision has finally come, I am disappointed that it has gone on long enough to take a toll on our communities,” she said, adding the problem has been particularly acute in areas hard hit by the opioid crisis.

Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource Ohio Market, Paramount Advantage, United Healthcare Community Plan of Ohio and Molina Healthcare of Ohio are the five managed care plans.

The Ohio auditor’s office issued a report last week recommending the state perform an analysis

to identify the costs and benefits of requiring pass through contracting for its pharmacy services.

“In pass-through contracting, the PBM charges the plan a flat administrative fee per claim or per member and then passes the exact price paid to the pharmacy through to the plan. In the interim, the (Medicaid) Department should work with its plans and the PBMs to ensure that reimbursement methodologies reflect reasonable costs associated with providing the service,” the report says.

According to the report, PBMs were designed to reduce costs in administering a prescription drug benefit program.

“However, PBMs have grown and now have substantial profit-making ability through price spreading and rebates, which are payments negotiated directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Also, many pharmacy owners maintain that PBMs have a conflict of interest since they can require customers to obtain prescriptions only from mail-order and specialty pharmacies they own,” the report says.

The legislature asked the auditor’s office to analyze several issues pertaining to pharmacy services and the Medicaid program, including a lack of transparent data on pharmacy services; a disconnect between pharmacy reimbursement and overall costs to the Medicaid program (spread pricing); a potential conflict of interest related to a retail pharmacy chain that is affiliated with one of the Medicaid PBMs and reported reductions in pharmacy reimbursements and the impact of reductions in pharmacy reimbursements on access to care, particularly in rural communities.

CVS issued a statement last week that it is “actively working” with its Ohio Managed Medicaid clients to restructure its contracts to implement the new pricing model.

“PBMs have saved Ohio taxpayers $145 million annually through the services they provide to the state’s Medicaid managed care plans,” the statement said.