Ottawa County park commissioner needed

Share

Ottawa County Probate Judge Kathleen Giesler is accepting letters of interest from residents who want to serve on the Park District of Ottawa County as a commissioner.

Letters should be submitted to the probate court no later than Aug. 28. The court is located at 315 Madison St., Port Clinton.

The person appointed will fill the unexpired term created by a recent vacancy.

The park district was created in 1972 for the development, operation, acquisition and maintenance of park and recreation facilities.