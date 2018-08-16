Ottawa County park commissioner needed

Are you worried this country will have another civil war?
Yes. People are so divided politically.
Yes. Nobody compromises and talks to each other.
No. People are civil enough to avert a crisis.
No. We just unfriend people on facebook.
