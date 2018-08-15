Senior housing project moves forward on Navarre

Share

Plans for a new senior housing development on Navarre Avenue are moving forward. Funding for the project was approved recently.

“Their funding source was approved about a month ago,” Mayor Mike Seferian said of Miller Valentine Group, the developer of the project. Plans call for the construction of a four-story, 81-unit housing complex.

The location, at 4436 Navarre Avenue, is next to the senior center, and across the street from Pearson Metropark. It is less than ¾ of a mile from Walmart and is less than a mile from the Mercy medical office buildings.

“We had contact with Miller Valentine very recently,” said Seferian, who also is a member of the Oregon Planning Commission. The city wants to pave some additional parking spots that go around the senior center, but would ultimately like to connect the parking lot with the senior housing lot when it’s built.

“Just last week, we talked about access between the senior housing and our senior center,” he said.

In addition to housing, the complex would provide senior care and services through the senior center. It will also have a full-time on-site manager and maintenance staff. Service providers such as the in-home meals program, housekeeping, and transportation, will also be available,

Each unit will feature master bedrooms, walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and an open floor plan with full kitchens.

The complex would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment units and would be age restricted to seniors over 54 years old.

Prime location

Seferian predicted that the complex will be filled quickly.

“Every unit will probably be taken before construction is completed,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice building. It’s a good deal for seniors. For those who are still quite mobile, they could walk across to Pearson Metropark. Mercy St. Charles Hospital is right down the street. And a fire station is nearby on Wynn and Seaman Road.”

Last year, Oregon City Council had approved a Special Use Exception request for the construction of the project.

Previous plans had been proposed for a different location earlier last year. That development was to be on three parcels on Munding Drive near Mercy St. Charles Hospital. The site was backed up to I-280 to the south, adjacent to the Orchard Villa nursing home.

Plans had called for St. Mary’s Development Corporation, of Dayton, to buy the property and then develop the housing complex. Those plans had been dropped due to problems in obtaining financing for the site. Miller Valentine Group then took over the role of developer.

The Miller Valentine Group owns several senior housing developments. The group developed similar housing in the area, including locations in Sylvania, Perrysburg, and in Whitehouse.