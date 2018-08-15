Northwest Water & Sewer District gets state grant

Share

The Northwest Water & Sewer District, along with some other Northwest Ohio communities, will receive grants from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for wastewater, drinking water and infrastructure improvements.

A total of $87 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from the agency will be distributed to communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements, according to the Ohio EPA. The loans were approved between April 1 and June 30 this year.

The Northwest Water and Sewer District is receiving more than $1.7 million to replace water lines, lead service lines and fire hydrants.

Jerry Greiner, the District’s president, told The Press last week that a contract has already been awarded to replace the lead service lines to 600 homes in Northwood and Rossford.

“About one-third of those homes are in Northwood. The remaining two-thirds are in Rossford,” said Greiner.

Homes that were built during a certain time frame are likely to have the lead service lines, he said.

“Those lines built in the late 40s and early 50s likely used lead to connect the main service lines,” he said. “We’re basing it on blueprints. If they are in that range of those couple of decades, we’re assuming they used lead to make the connections. Under EPA’s program, they required communities to map those locations in the first quarter of last year. Then they came through with the funding to replace those lead service lines.”

The District also plans to offer financing to homeowners who may have lead service lines on their private property as well.

“We’re going to go a step further. If they have lead service lines on their side of the meter, we’re probably going to offer financing to the homeowners, too, if they want,” said Greiner.

Savings

The lower interest rates and forgiven principal will save these communities more than $17 million, according to the Ohio EPA. Statewide, the agency awarded more than $374 million in loans during the second quarter of the year, including more than $22 million in principal forgiveness. Combined, Ohio communities will save more than $83.6 million when compared to market-rate loans, according to the Ohio EPA.

Besides the Northwest Water & Sewer District, the following Northwest Ohio communities are receiving funding:

Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie counties are among communities in The Press circulation area that will receive a total of $3.6 million in principal forgiveness funding to help replace failing home sewage treatment systems. Other counties that will also get a share of these funds are: Crawford, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Marion, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams and Wyandot.

Lima is receiving more than $43 million for two projects: the first to build a 13-million-gallon combined sewer overflow (CSO) storage basin and to rehabilitate sections of deteriorated sewer pipe.

Defiance is receiving $4.3 million to eliminate combined sewers by installing new storm sewers at College Place and East High Street.

Van Wert, Upper Sandusky and Greenwich are receiving more than $8.3 million to address CSOs in those communities. One of these projects is a 15-million-gallon CSO retention basin in Van Wert.

St. Marys will build a new drinking water plant and raw water intake system with a $19 million loan. The loan includes $25,000 in principal forgiveness.

Rockford is receiving $2.15 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements.

Milan is receiving $20,170, including $10,000 in principal forgiveness, to prepare an asset management plan for its drinking water infrastructure.

Loan fund

Created in 1989, the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) helps communities improve their wastewater treatment systems. The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA), started in 1998, provides loans for improvements to community drinking water systems and nonprofit, non-community public water systems. Both programs offer below-market interest rate loans, which can save communities a substantial amount of money compared to market-rate loans, according to the Ohio EPA.

Ohio EPA’s state revolving fund (SRF) loans are provided to communities to build and upgrade wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, upgrade home sewage treatment systems, better manage stormwater, address combined sewer overflows and implement other water quality-related projects. Financial assistance helps support planning, design and construction activities and enhances the technical, managerial and financial capacity of these systems, according to the Ohio EPA. WPCLF loans also make possible the restoration and protection of some of Ohio’s highest quality water bodies through the fund’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program.

Ohio’s SRF loan programs are partially supported by annual federal capitalization grants and have grown substantially over time because of the revolving nature of the loan issuance and payments back into the fund. The SRF programs are managed by Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance, with assistance from the Ohio Water Development Authority. Ohio EPA is responsible for program development and implementation, individual project coordination, and environmental and other technical reviews/approvals of projects seeking funds. The Ohio Water Development Authority provides financial management of the SRF funds.