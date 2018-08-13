Disposal box for meds at police department

Share

The Elmore Police Department is providing a secure location for residents to dispose unused medications.

Chief Jeffery Harrison said the Rite Aid Foundation has given the village a drop off box, which was installed earlier this month in the lobby of the department at 344 Rice St.

He said anyone with unused prescriptions can use the box without an appointment or talking with an officer.

“In an effort to curb prescription drug abuse and reduce opiate drugs in the community this is an easy way to keep your children safe,” the chief said. “This effort also keeps medications out of landfills, rivers, lakes, tributaries and public drinking water systems.”

Those using the box are asked to empty pills into a bag and place it in the drop bin. If pills are left in the prescription bottle the labels should be removed.

Items that will not be accepted include illegal drugs, needles, lotions or liquids, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers and hydrogen peroxide.