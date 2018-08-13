Oak Harbor: Mayor resigns, creating council vacancy

Share

The Village of Oak Harbor is seeking applicants to fill a seat on village council after Don Douglas, council president, was appointed acting mayor in the wake of the abrupt resignation of Joe Helle, who stepped down last week after a dispute over his residency.

Letters of interest for the vacant council seat will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 and should be sent to the village fiscal officer, 146 Church St., Oak Harbor, P.O. Box 232.

The appointed person would finish Douglas’s term on council, which expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Applicants must be residents of the village for at least one year and at least 18 years old.

Council voted 5-1 Monday to accept Helle’s resignation after questions were again raised about his residency. Quinton Babcock, Jackie Macko, Barry Hall, Michelle Ish and Douglas voted to accept and Ted Foust cast the “no” vote.

Helle was elected mayor in November 2015 and his term also expires at the end of 2019.

Babcock said Wednesday the issue of the mayor’s residency had come up in prior meetings but no one was pressuring him to resign, Rather, Babcock said, he was trying to have the mayor indicate a timeline when he would be moving back into the village.

“I brought it up and said this is dragging on and when is this going to be resolved. The bulk of the conversation was around whether or not he could provide a timeline,” Babcock said. “He couldn’t provide a timeline and didn’t want to have a conversation. He brought up the issue of resigning.”

Helle said Wednesday he believes partisan politics was central to council’s actions and despite having a legal opinion from the village solicitor that he wasn’t violating residency requirements he opted to resign rather than have the issue divide the village.

“I’m not willing to allow them to play politics and drag our community through the mud for some political agenda,” Helle said. “In the end, only one of us sitting at the table had the best interest of the community in mind. They were ready to run it into the ground.”

While his home is undergoing renovations, he’s been living in Port Clinton, he said.

A letter dated March 28, 2018 to Helle from James Barney, village solicitor, says the former mayor was still meeting the requirements for residency while living outside the village.

“In order to be an elector in the Village of Oak Harbor, one must have the qualifications, which entitle him to vote in the Village of Oak Harbor. A person who has a domicile or permanent legal residence in Oak Harbor (and meets certain other requirements not at issue in this scenario) is qualified to vote in the village. Therefore, even if one does not presently live in a house in Oak Harbor, if he has a residence in Oak Harbor and intends to return to that residence, he is an elector of the Village of Oak Harbor. Therefore, it is my opinion that leaving your home in Oak Harbor temporarily while your home is remodeled does not disqualify you from serving as mayor of the Village of Oak Harbor,” the letter says.

After winning election in 2015, Helle credited his successful run to being able to go door-to-door to all the residences in the village, he told The Press days after his win.

A Democrat, he is challenging incumbent Republican Steve Arndt for the state representative seat for the 89th district that covers Ottawa and Erie counties.

Douglas is a Republican candidate for a seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in the November election.