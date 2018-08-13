Lake Twp.: Time to sell land along Lemoyne Road?

Share

Is there a potential buyer for property along Lemoyne Road that the Lake Township trustees purchased nine years ago?

The trustees Tuesday approved the request of Mark Hummer, township administrator, to see if there is any interest in the property from the local real estate market.

Two parcels sit between Lemoyne and I-280 and another is located on the east side of the interstate.

The purchase included the site of a former Ohio State Highway Patrol post that was closed in 2007 when the patrol opened a new Wood County post near Bowing Green.

The building is equipped with a 140-foot radio tower and back-up generator. Township officials had planned to take their time to convert it into an emergency operations center but had to expedite their plans when a June 2010 tornado demolished the township administration building on Cummings Road.

In less than a week, contractors, township personnel and volunteers had the former patrol post outfitted as temporary quarters for the police department. Two trailers to temporarily house other township offices were set up on the property.

“It was a good buy,” Hummer told the trustees. “Who could have foreseen we would need to move into it?”

On another parcel, Hummer, who is also the township police chief, had floated the idea of constructing a shooting range for training officers but a range was never constructed.

Police emergency dispatching service was routed through the Northwood Police Department’s 9-1-1 system immediately after the tornado. The township resumed the service but it has since been taken over by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Other equipment has been moved to the township fire station on Ayers Road.

Hummer noted the township is still paying for basic maintenance, including heating, for the building, which is equipped with a well and septic system.

“It’s time to explore the marketability’’ of the property, he said.

In other business, the trustees:

- Heard a report from Hummer that he expected changes to the township’s curbside recycling program when the current contract with its hauler expires. He said demand for recyclable materials such as paper and plastic has been falling, according to industry reports, and the impact will likely be reflected in the next contract.

- Agreed to consider the request of three residents who had concerns about the condition of ball diamonds at Fireside Park. The trustees asked the residents for a prioritized list of improvements that could be addressed this year or included in next year’s budget.