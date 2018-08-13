Water district commissioning rate study

Share

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is commissioning a formal study of its rate structure to provide a format for establishing water and sewer rates over the next decade.

“Affordability, aging infrastructure and increasing regulations are all challenges for any water and sewer utility; that is why we are looking at our entire rate system, to see if we can assist lower income users or help large consumers to take care of those who can’t afford the system or may be forced to lose their business,” Jerry Greiner, district president, said.

He said the district is seeking an independent consultant to investigate options such as a customer assistance program as well as an equal rate for all consumers, including residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial.

The study will examine factors like inflation that could impact future costs facing water and sewer utilities.

Greiner said he expects the study of current rates and the district’s billing structure to be completed by the fall of 2019.

Citing a survey by Circle of Blue, a non-profit organization, that shows water rates increasing in 30 U.S. cities, Greiner said perhaps one of the largest issues facing the water industry in the U.S. today is how many households will contend with increasing water and sewer rates.

A May report by Brett Walton, of Circle of Blue, found that many large cities are proceeding with upgrades to their water systems, resulting in increases for the cost of service.

“In its latest annual survey of water price trends in 30 large U.S. cities, Circle of Blue found that the average price of residential drinking water for a family of four using 100 gallons per person per day rose 3.3 percent last year. It was the smallest increase since the survey started in 2010 and continues a trend of slower price growth,” the report says.

A bill is pending in the Ohio House of Representatives that would impose penalties on municipalities that charge higher sewer or water rates outside their corporation limits than they charge users within their boundaries.

Greiner said he supports the Clean Water Fair Pricing Act, because it would stop “an unfair practice that is used throughout the state.”