Elmore: Council tables trail proposal

A proposal to develop a walking trail along a portion of Riverbend Park in Elmore has been tabled by village council.

Council voted Monday to table the proposal which had been discussed earlier by the planning and environment, properties committee.

Under the proposal, about half of the park would have been left unmowed except for where a walking trail would be located. The mowing would have been stopped next year to let a grasslands area develop around the trail.

Rick Claar, council president, said Wednesday council is waiting for more information from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on whether the park is a viable location for planting wildflowers and other vegetation to attract birds and wildlife.

“We’re going to the experts, not the people who want to create drama on Facebook,” he said. “They can give us a lot of good information. One of the guys we’ve been talking to is in charge of the department’s private lands management unit. He’ll be able to tell us if it’s a workable idea or not.”

A gravel drive divides the park and the village would continue to maintain the other side of the park where there is a parking lot and playground equipment, Claar said.

Mayor Matt Damschroder has said he’s opposed to letting the park lawn grow into grassland. He said he fears it would attract ticks and mosquitoes.

In other business, council voiced support for the Elmore Kiwanis Club proposal for placing a welcome sign on a parcel at the corner of Rice and Toledo streets. A gas station had been located at the site but closed in the 1990s.

“They came to our committee meetings to ask for our blessing to continue looking into it and we did that,” Claar said.

In addition to a welcome sign, it will also function as a message board, he said.