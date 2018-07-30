B-C-S : Resource officer needed, supt. says

Share

Spending cuts adopted earlier this summer by the Benton-Carroll-Salem administration will help pay for the school district’s share of a resource officer, Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, said last week.

The B-C-S school board and Village of Oak Harbor have been meeting to discuss sharing costs of a new school resource officer who would be hired through the village police department, Parmigian said.

“Now a school resource officer is seen as a necessity,” he said. “It’s sad to say but it’s part of doing business. Schools are in the position where they must evolve to meet the awful threat of school violence. Experience has shown us that school violence can happen in any community.”

The school board and administration plan to have the position filled by the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

Parmigian said the officer will primarily be working at Oak Harbor Middle School because that building doesn’t have a security vestibule. The officer’s duties will focus on preventing violence by building relationships with students and staff members but the officer will not handle regular school discipline issues.

The administration and board have tentatively agreed to pay for 65 percent of the officer’s wages and benefits, figuring the officer would be working on school property about 65 percent of the year, Parmigian said.

In June, the administration split the duties of the district’s former athletic director who retired and wasn’t replaced and made other personnel moves that will save about $105,000 annually. Those savings will help offset the cost of the resource officer and give the district time to apply for a grant to also help fund the position.

The Woodmore school system is also planning to have school resource officers hired for the coming school year and Oregon schools have reached agreement with the city to expand the officer program into the district’s elementary schools by January 2019.

Security upgrade

Parmigian said construction is underway at R.C. Waters Elementary School to build a security vestibule that is similar in design to the vestibule at the high school. There will be three sets of doors, two of which will be locked and operated by a control in the main office.

He said the vestibule will provide for a better control of the flow of visitors into the building. Parents will be able to drop offer paperwork or lunch money at a window in the area between the first and second set of doors.

The superintendent issued a directive in the spring to have staff members at doors when students arrive and depart each day.