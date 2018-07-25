The Press Newspaper

Toledo, Ohio & Lake Erie

Breaking...Jerusalem Twp. Trustee Joe Kiss dies

Photo take January 2018 at the Eastern
Maumee Bay Chamber's State of the
Communities Address. (Press  file
photo by Ken Grosjean.

The Press has learned that Jerusalem Township Trustee Joe Kiss died suddenly this afternoon. The township firedepartment received a call from Kiss’s home at 1:02 p.m., according to township Fire Chief Tony Parasiliti. He said firefighters responded within three minutes. Kiss was dead at the scene. The chief said no resuscitation efforts were made. Parasiliti said he did not know the cause of death. “The Lucas County coroner will make that call,” he told The Press.

“Firefighters are still with his family. Everybody liked Joe. He wanted to serve the community and help everyone.” This story is developing.

 
 

