Local senior levy up for renewal in Oregon

Share

Oregon's senior levy is up for renewal in November.

On Nov. 5, 2013, voters approved a .5 mill levy for the years 2014-2018. Collections began in 2014 and will continue through 2018. The levy was passed for the purpose of providing additional funds for senior services in the city.

“We believe we have put that money to good use,” said Mayor Mike Seferian at a committee of the whole meeting last week. “There’s a demand for services for the senior center and we believe the public will support that.”

“The funds are expended pretty consistently with the way that we anticipated when we presented it,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “Probably the biggest change is that there has been less costs associated with providing the health and wellness aspect of it. We’ve been partnering with local and regional hospitals that are providing many of the services we had expected to fund, free of charge or very little cost.”

This year, the city is looking at a couple of major projects, including improvements to the senior center building, and its parking lot, he said.

“We partner on transport, we partner on Chore services, we do much more socialization in the facility. There’s so much more activity there than what was in our previous senior center,” he said.

Controversy

The levy was the source of controversy after it was learned by The Press that levy campaign officials from the senior center had misinformed voters about a supposed shortage in funding it received from Oregon and Lucas County. Lucas County communities, including Oregon, were already paying for a county senior levy. The Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc., distributed a percentage of revenue from that levy for Oregon senior services. Among the beneficiaries was the senior center, which received over $60,000 annually from the levy. In fact, the senior center had failed to use all the funds from the county levy because it had been underperforming in providing contracted services to seniors. The center simply did not use all the funding allocated by the AOoA.

It was also claimed in senior levy campaign literature that the center had received less funds from the city, which was also inaccurate. The city had allocated the same amount as in previous years.

As a result, Oregon had considered not collecting the revenue generated by the local senior levy.

Expanded services

Since then, the city has expanded senior services. The city also made good on a pledge to find a more central location for a new senior center. Previous administrations had promised to relocate the senior center, which was located on Bayshore Road in a very small building, but had failed to deliver. In 2014, the city purchased a building on Navarre Avenue near Pearson Metropark for the new senior center.

Beazley mentioned the levy’s questionable beginnings during the meeting last week.

.“What’s kind of unusual about this is that the administration and council didn’t really drive this levy,” said Beazley. “The senior community came to us and asked us to put it on the ballot. There was some controversy at the time. It did get strong community support. We think the dollars have been used well. As our senior population ages, we’ll continue to put those dollars to use.”

Oregon is one of the few communities in which residents pay for both a local senior levy and a county senior levy. .

“We draw down the county dollars first,” before local monies are spent, explained Beazley. “The goal here was to make sure we were not just supplanting dollars that were already being provided. We wanted to expand services.”

Outreach

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said she thought there was a goal to use more revenue from the senior levy for outreach to people’s homes with cleaning assistance so that seniors could stay in their homes longer rather than go to assisted living or nursing homes.

Beazley said about $20,000-$30,000 of revenue is earmarked for “Chore” program services for seniors living at home.

“We see that as growing,” said Beazley. “We thought it would be more economical to partner with the East Toledo Senior Center, which already had a model on a sliding scale. We use that same scale. We contract with them for the service and it works well for us. That seems to be an area where we’ve had more demand - and for transportation - than almost anything else.”

Beazley said the city had originally expected revenue from the local levy to generate about $190,000 annually. It is now estimated to generate $225,000 per year.

“If it passes, one of the questions we’ll be asking is, `Are there additional services or in-home services we should be doing?’ If we’re looking for partners or agencies that are doing in-home care, there are sliding scales available, which will be among the things under consideration,” said Beazley.