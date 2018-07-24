Oregon to streamline nuisance violations

Share

Oregon is srreamlining streamline notice provisions in response to nuisance complaints.

The current code requires new notices for repeat nuisance violations. The code change provides for a similar streamlined notice process as in the noxious weed and failure to cut grass code. Once a party has been put on notice, the change would streamline the process by no longer requiring multiple notices to be issued beyond the first 30 day notice.

“Once I have been notified that I have a problem to maintain my property with noxious weeds or tall grasses, the city has to send me a certified letter and begin the 30 day notification process,” Administrator Mike Beazley explained at a committee of the whole meeting last week. “Then it starts over again every time the problem exists and I’m put on notice. The only place in our code where we have that expedited notice is for the grass program and noxious weeds.”

Beazley said it has been a regular problem

“If I have a recurring nuisance problem on my property, and fail to maintain it, the city gives me a notice, I stall, I wait, and just before the hammer is about to fall, I fix it. Then you wait until the problem happens again, and we start that same notification process. I can go through a whole year and never actually fix it or maintain it in a way that my neighbors are not very happy with,” he said.

A good step

“So once I have a recurring problem and I’ve been put on notice, I don’t have to make the city jump through a lot of hoops, or make my neighbors put up with a lot of drama. We think it’s a good step. There may be other steps we want to take,” he said.

Oregon City Council late last year started discussions on establishing a property maintenance code. The city administration presented a draft ordinance to council that has been under review. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, to set minimum standards for maintenance and appearance, and to preserve safety, prevent fire hazards and eliminate blight to protect the neighborhood.

“The conclusion was to fashion this code and begin it as a process to see how it works,” said Beazley. “We think it will work for both commercial and residential properties. There is no magic that works on this issue. But we think it’s a responsible step in light of what we saw as the greatest hindrance to a quick response to residents.”

Respond quickly

James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning, said the change “will allow us to respond quickly to repeat offenders.”

“We can take two types of action on that. Either the city can choose to abate the nuisance themselves after the 30 days, or we can proceed to court,” he said.

“Basically, it expedites the problem,” said Councilman James Seaman. “It stops us from spinning our wheels so that something does occur to improve the situation.”

“It’s not going to be perfect,” said Beazley. “But it’s going to be a much better, faster process.”

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn asked Gilmore to define a nuisance.

“You know a nuisance when you see it” said Gilmore. “There’s no absolute definition I can give you. Only that it would be offensive to the next door neighbors. That’s a judgment call. Because not everything the neighbor finds offensive I would always agree with.”

“If it is something that reduces the use or enjoyment of other properties in the area,” said Beazley, “it is by law a nuisance. The challenge is, it’s a case by case definition. We believe we can set a standard the city can understand and we can follow. Our general goal in each case is to try and get compliance without court orders and abatement. And we’re pretty good with that.”

Bihn asked Gilmore how many repeat offenders he is currently dealing with.

“How many cases do you have right now of repeat offenders that this might help the neighbors?”

“I don’t know how many active complaints we have right now,” said Gilmore. But we’ve had a lot of repeat offenders over the years. For instance, we order someone to clean up their yard of junk and debris. They clean it up. But they load it up again. I can’t give you a number. But there’s quite a few of them.”

“I hope this works,” said Bihn.