Farmers Union critical of executive order

The Ohio Farmers Union is also questioning the logic of Gov. John Kasich’s executive order adopting more aggressive action by state agencies to reduce runoff from watersheds in Lake Erie’s western basin.

The executive order targets eight watersheds in the western basin of Lake Erie that will be considered for designation under state law as “Watersheds in Distress,” based on their high nutrient levels, especially phosphorous, from agricultural runoff.

“Gov. Kasich’s executive order may be well-intended, but it also seems to be a very tentative action that shifts the initiative to a broad, complex network of state agencies and commissions. Should those agencies and commissions decide to take aggressive action, the implications for farmers and for Lake Erie’s water quality could be profound,” said Joe Logan, OFU president. “When and if that happens, the governor, legislature or agency heads may need to face the need for adopting more straightforward actions such as common sense limitations on application rates for manure and fertilizer.”

Named in the governor’s order are all or portions of the Platter Creek, Little Flat Rock Creek, Little Auglaize River, Eagle Creek, Auglaize River, Blanchard River, St. Marys River and Ottawa River watersheds.

The OFU’s statement follows one by the Ohio Farm Bureau, which was quick to question the order, saying the governor has abandoned one of his most basic principles by announcing “unilateral regulation of farming practices” in an attempt to improve Lake Erie water quality.

The OFB said the order was issued with “no conversation with Ohio’s agriculture community” and will include regulation of more than 2 million acres in northwest Ohio.

The order “ignores the transparent and inclusive approach to the regulatory process Kasich promised with his ‘Common Sense Initiative,’ ” the OFB said. “Because the agricultural community was not included in the process, farmers are left with frustration and uncertainty on both the process and implications of this order.”

The OFU’s Logan said the governor and legislature should consider adopting a concept such as “agronomic rate” application limits, which could be effective.

For example, sludge application rates would provide the amount of nitrogen needed by the crop or vegetation grown on the land while minimizing the amount that passes below the root zone.