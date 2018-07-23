Walbridge: Habitat opening 38th home in Wood County

Share

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will hold an opening ceremony for its 38th home July 28 in Walbridge.

The keys to the home at 223 Guy Street will be presented to Danielle Bowles.

“The Village of Walbridge is excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity for this second build in the Village. It is a wonderful experience to see all the contractors, volunteers, and homeowner working together to build the beautiful home, Ed Kolanko, mayor of the village, said. “Habitat for Humanity is a great organization and we look forward to a continued relationship for future builds. We welcome the homeowner and her family to our community.”

Mayor Kolanko and Mark Ohashi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, completed the deed transfer for the Guy Street parcel last year. The village had assumed ownership of the property in 2015.

At the time of the transfer, the mayor noted Habitat had completed its first home in Walbridge two years prior, calling it a success.

Ohashi said the non-profit organization planned to build two new homes in 2018.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we know that with just a little help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better life for themselves and their families,” he said.

Lake High School students were among the volunteers to help with the building of the home. In March, members of the school’s Students in Action club helped construct wall panels for the home and they hosted fundraiser that raised more than $300.

Tonya Shauwecker, club adviser, said many Lake students were motivated to help others after seeing the devastation caused by the 2010 tornado that tore through Lake Township and western Ottawa County.

The dedication for the Guy Street home will be held at 5:30 p.m. A cook-out for the volunteers and donors will follow.