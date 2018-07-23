Lake Twp: Road striping contract awarded

Share

The Lake Township trustees Tuesday approved a resolution to contract with a Fremont company to paint safety stripes on several roads for $10,650.

Under the agreement, Zimmerman Pain Contractors, Hayes Ave., will stripe:

-Millbury Road, from State Rt. 51 to Walbridge Road

- Millbury Road, from Walbridge Road to State Rt. 579

- Libbey Road, from Pemberville Road to East Broadway

- Luckey Road, from State Rt. 163 to the Village of Walbridge corporation limits

- Luckey Road, from the Village of Walbridge to Walbridge Road.

The trustees also approved a resolution to have JB’s Strait Line Fence Co., Walbridge, replace an entrance gate at the township road department facility for $8,000.

In other business, the trustees heard from Joe Zemenski, a resident of Bailey Road, who complained of recent odors emanating from a property used by the owner of Woodville Road Nursery to temporarily store leaves for future composting on the other side of Woodville Road.

Zemenski said truck loads of leaves from the City of Oregon appeared to be the cause of the odors.

By a 2-1 vote, the trustees in May agreed to a request by owner Jim Mlynek to rezone the property to B-2 general commercial but included stipulations that require Mlynek construct an earthen mound at least 4 feet high with trees along the perimeter of the western side of the property that abuts Bailey Road residences. Also, Mlynek would have to agree to not place an access road from Bailey to the property.

The trustees said Mlynek has six months to construct the mound.

Dina Pierce, a spokesperson for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, said Zemenski contacted the EPA by email the evening of June 25 about the odors.

“Two inspectors from Ohio EPA’s Division of Materials and Waste Management were sent to the site to investigate the next day. Inspectors met with Mr. Zemenski and with representatives of Woodville Road Nursery. No compliance issues were found,” she said.