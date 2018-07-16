Northwood questions Zepf Center land purchase

Share

The Northwood Planning Commission on Monday recommended to city council that it change the language in the city’s zoning code that would prevent a mental health and drug treatment facility from locating at a site on Curtice Road.

The Zepf Center recently purchased the 1.2 acre parcel at 4508 Curtice Road for $250,000 from Glenn and Meridith Hill on July 5, according to the Wood County Auditor’s website. The Hills had bought the property from James Jones and Joan Wielinski for $191,000 in 2011.

The site, known as “Pumpkin Hill,” sold pumpkins and other autumn harvest products. One hundred percent of the profits were donated to charity.

The property is zoned Rural Residential.

The language would add a Section D to the zoning code’s Definition of Residence. A, B, and C under “Definition of Residence,” specifically states which types of housing are excluded under the code. By adding Section D, “Drug and Alcohol Recovering Housing,” another exclusion would be added.

The Zepf Center, according to its website, is a local non-profit that provides behavioral health and vocational services to youth and adults with severe and persistent mental illness. Services include child and adolescent psychiatric, medical, residential, and therapy services, such as career development.

Among the behavioral health services that are offered are treatment for substance abuse, gambling, and recovery housing.

“The Zepf Center is considered a business, not a residence,” City Administrator Bob Anderson told The Press last week.

The Zepf Center has not filed a site plan or any paperwork with the city indicating its plans for the property, said Anderson.

“They have been in touch with us now to set up a meeting. But they haven’t told us what they plan to do with it,” said Anderson. “All we know is they bought the property because it showed up on the county auditor’s website. We found out about it because some of the neighbors saw some activity, and a rumor started that this organization was purchasing the property. So we sent a letter to the Zepf Center informing them we didn’t think the area was zoned properly for this type of a facility.” He said he did not get a response.

Anderson said the organization would be in compliance with the city’s zoning code on property zoned multi-family or commercial, which are available in Northwood.

“So we do have places in Northwood that would be a better fit as far as zoning is concerned,” he said.

The Zepf Center did not return calls to The Press for comment.