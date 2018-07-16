Oregon seeks recruits for fire department

Share

The Oregon Fire Department is recruiting for part-time firefighter EMTs.

The department offers flexible work schedules, great pay, an abundance of training opportunities, education reimbursement for paramedics, and more.

As members of the fire department age and then retire, the need increases to recruit, explained Chris Mullins, president of the Oregon Fire Association.

“We’re down 30 people within the fire department,” he said. Mayor Mike Seferian and City Administrator Mike Beazley tasked the union to come up with ideas to recruit and retain staff, he added.

“I got a committee together to come up with ideas, a media blitz, physical agility, and orientation,” said Mullins. “If candidates still want to join, we would do an interview with them and explain basically what the job is about, what we expect of them. If they are hired, we place them through EMT school. The city has its own EMT school. Training there lasts about six months. There will also be a brief general knowledge test that shows basic skills in math and work comprehension.”

Top hiring priority would go to candidates who already are trained as an EMT, firefighter or paramedic, he said.

Candidates can apply as young as 17 and a half years old, since training takes six months.

“By the time they’re done with training, they will be 18-years-old, the minimum age in which they can be active members of the fire department,” he said.

“We have an Explorers program for kids 14-17.5 years old at the fire department. It’s used as a stepping stone to get into the fire department. They do fire drills, but not live fire. There are other aspects they are allowed to do. They do fire and EMS related training,” he said.

On July 18, there will be an orientation for all candidates at 7 p.m. at Station 42 on 1102 S. Wheeling St.

“They will be able to see the trucks and mingle with the employees,” said Mullins. “We’ll have retired chiefs talk about what’s expected of them, what fire department life is like. As members of the fire department, they will know that their sleep will be interrupted, that they are expected to be there on holidays and when they’re available. This is a very demanding job. When the pager goes off, we expect you to be there. That will be critical for them to understand. Also, from the time they come on board, there will be continuous training, mandated by state and local laws, and regulations, until they retire. It’s a continuous process of learning.”

Other dates in the recruitment process include: