Kasich designates eight `watersheds in distress’ in western basin of Lake Erie

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order last week to initiate action by state agencies and their partners toward further reduction of nutrient runoff from watersheds in Lake Erie’s western basin. Runoff from agricultural fertilizer applications is considered a leading contributor to harmful algae blooms that have plagued the western end of the lake.

The order targets eight watersheds in the western basin of Lake Erie that will be considered for designation under state law as “Watersheds in Distress,” based on their high nutrient levels, especially phosphorous from agricultural runoff. Named in the executive order are all or portions of the following watersheds:

Ottawa River;

Auglaize River;

Blanchard River;

St. Marys River;

Platter Creek;

Little Auglaize River;

Eagle Creek;

Little Flat Rock Creek

“We’ve done a lot to ensure the health of Lake Erie, Ohio’s crown jewel, including investments of more than $3 billion since 2011 to improve water quality in the lake and its watershed,” said Kasich. “But it’s clear that more aggressive action is needed, especially to reduce or eliminate the algae blooms that have marred the western basin for years. This executive order is intended to kick these efforts into overdrive.”

The director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture is directed by the order to consider these watersheds for official designation, under his statutory authority, as “Watersheds in Distress,” and to seek consent of the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission, as required by law. Upon consent by the commission, the directors of the state Department of Agriculture, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Agency are ordered to recommend a rules package that establishes nutrient management requirements for phosphorus and all other nutrient sources.

These include rules for the use, storage, handling and control of nutrients and the development of management plans for all agricultural land and operations within each designated watershed. A “Watershed in Distress” designation can be removed only after the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture has confirmed the sustained recovery, restoration and mitigation of factors leading to the original designation.

Accountability needed

The Lucas County Commissioners issued a statement saying the executive order “does not go far enough.”

“While action to address this toxic algae is welcomed from the Kasich Administration, we are concerned that this does not go far enough. We need policy that will meaningfully increase the level of accountability needed to move us toward the goal of a 40 percent reduction by 2025. It’s a step in the right direction, but also a missed opportunity to take more aggressive action after declaring the lake impaired under the Clean Water Act.”

It goes on to state that leaders at the state level are needed to embrace accountability for nutrient reduction inherent in a Clean Water Act approach. “It means a basin-wide pollution diet, or Total Maximum Daily Load, which uses science to identify sources and amounts and would require all stakeholders to be at the table to determine the best approach to reduce nutrients.”

Modest attempt

State Rep. Michael Sheehy (D-Oregon) called Kasich’s executive order “another modest attempt” at improving the quality of water in the Western Basin of Lake Erie.

“I appreciate the level of opposition the governor will face regarding this decision,” said Sheehy. “However, I will stand with anyone willing to make an even more serious attempt to save the gift of fresh water with which we’ve been blessed, which is vital not only to our quality of life but also to the long-term sustainability of human life in Northwest Ohio.”

Unworkable

Mike Ferner, from Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie, said the “Distressed Watersheds” designation does not work.

“Unfortunately, the governor’s actions are costly, unnecessary and highly unlikely to result in any improvement in what causes Lake Erie to go toxic every summer.”

What is needed, he said, is for Kasich to direct the Ohio EPA to follow the impaired watershed provision of the Clean Water Act, as it is being done successfully for Chesapeake Bay, “which the governor refuses to do.”

The Chesapeake Bay watershed spans six states and the District of Columbia. Decades of poor water quality in the bay and its tidal tributaries was caused by nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment that entered the water from various sources, including agricultural operations, urban runoff, wastewater facilities, septic systems, air pollution and other sources. To restore its health, the Environmental Protection Agency set limits on the pollution for the 64,000 square miles of Chesapeake Bay watershed. States are responsible for implementing plans to achieve those limits by 2015.

In early 2015, legislation was passed to tackle water quality in and around the lake’s western basin by making it illegal to put manure or fertilizer on frozen, snow covered, or rain soaked ground unless proper farming techniques are used.