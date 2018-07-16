Farm bureau frustrated with Kasich order

Share

A farm organization is venting its frustration with Gov. John Kasich’s executive order adopting more aggressive action by state agencies to reduce runoff from watersheds in Lake Erie’s western basin.

Runoff from agricultural fertilizer applications is considered a contributor to harmful algal blooms in the lake, the governor noted in signing the order Wednesday.

Named in the governor’s order are all or portions of the Platter Creek, Little Flat Rock Creek, Little Auglaize River, Eagle Creek, Auglaize River, Blanchard River, St. Marys River and Ottawa River watersheds.

The Ohio Farm Bureau was quick to criticize the order, saying the governor has abandoned one of his most basic principles by announcing “unilateral regulation of farming practices” in an attempt to improve Lake Erie water quality.

The OFB said the order was issued with “no conversation with Ohio’s agriculture community” and will include regulation of more than 2 million acres in northwest Ohio.

The order “ignores the transparent and inclusive approach to the regulatory process Kasich promised with his ‘Common Sense Initiative,’ ” the OFB said. “Because the agricultural community was not included in the process, farmers are left with frustration and uncertainty on both the process and implications of this order.”

Adam Sharp, executive vice president of the OFB, said the bureau will file a formal public records request in order to get some clarity on what it includes. He said the order has no realistic recognition of the time or financial or educational resources required for farmers to comply, adding regulations under the order may conflict with multiple layers of existing regulation.

“We are also curious why the order deals with only agriculture and not other pieces of the water puzzle, especially since the administration has prioritized other water quality initiatives instead of farm conservation programs,” Sharp said.

2020 bill signed

The farm bureau does support the Clean Lake 2020 bill signed last week by the governor.

Sponsored by Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green) and Representative Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) the bill provides more than $36 million in state support to combat harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie.

It includes funding for soil and water conservation districts, efforts to end open lake disposal of dredged materials in Lake Erie and new lab space and in-lake monitoring equipment for the OSU Stone Lab program on Lake Erie.

The bill also establishes a new Phosphorus Reduction Support Fund to assist the agricultural community in soil testing, nutrient management plans and managing and transforming manure applications.

Funding is also included for additional tributary monitoring so science-based strategies can continue to be implemented in the counties of the Western Lake Erie Basin.

Under the governor’s executive order, the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture is to consider the watersheds for official designation as “Watersheds in Distress” and to seek consent of the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission, as required by law.

With the commission’s consent, the directors of the agriculture and natural resources departments and the Environmental Protection Agency are to recommend rules establishing management requirements for phosphorus and other nutrient sources.