Elmore: Trails for Riverbend Park discussed

A motion to suspend the mowing of grass next year on a portion of Riverbend Park in Elmore and to develop walking trails is expected to be on the agenda of next week’s meeting of village council, Rick Claar, council president, said.

The proposal was discussed during a recent meeting of council’s committee of the whole, Claar said, and members of the planning and environment, properties committee offered to introduce a motion during council’s regular meeting on July 23.

“Basically, council is looking at ways for our residents to enjoy nature,” he said. “The trails would be open to anyone who likes to walk or bike.”

The park sits along W. Portage River South Road near the village’s wastewater treatment plant.

Under the proposal, roughly half of the park wouldn’t be mowed starting next year except for where trails would be located.

Claar said he’s been in contact with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for information about how the area could be planted with wildflowers and other types of vegetation that attract birds and wildlife. He is also exploring the availability of grants for the project.

A gravel drive divides the park area. The village would continue to maintain one side where there is already a parking lot and playground equipment, he said. Trees were planted about 20 years ago along the park’s perimeter.

Canoe and kayak enthusiasts access the Portage River at a launch where the park and river meet.

Claar said the park is also popular with dog owners.

“We’re spending roughly three to five hours mowing it, which is a cost,” he said. “The committee came up with a plan to let it go and maybe next year we’ll figure out how to best seed it and let it develop as a grasslands area with trails. People can walk their dogs. There will still be another three or four acres that would be maintained. We’re not proposing to take the whole park for this.”

Mayor Matt Damschroder said he was opposed to letting the park lawn grow into a grassland.

He said he feared it would fear it would become a breeding area for ticks and mosquitoes.

It also sends the wrong message to village residents who don’t mow their lawns in accordance with village regulations.

“We’re fighting people in town not cutting their grass, which is required by ordinance,” he said. “Now council wants to take one of our parks used by people who have dogs and stop mowing it.”