Resource officer program expands

The School Resource Officer program in Oregon has gained the confidence of residents as well as city and school officials alike, Police Chief Mike Navarre said last week after city council agreed Monday to expand the program into the school district’s three elementary schools.

“It’s a very good program. The resource officers are liaisons between the police department and school system,” he said. “For students they are a trusted confidante. Students will go to them before they go to an officer on the street.”

Chief Navarre said he plans to have the resource officers in the three elementary schools, Starr, Coy and Jerusalem, by early January 2019.

He said he will hire three new patrol officers and the resource officers will be selected from the ranks of the department’s current roster of officers.

“They will be experienced officers. We’ll put it out to bid and we have contractual matters we have to follow,” he said. “We plan to have them enrolled in the NASRO (National Association of School Resource Officer) training this fall.”

The department and school system began a resource officer program in the late 1990s, starting with officers in the Clay High School building and Fassett Junior High and Eisenhower Middle School.

Chief Navarre said the city has been funding the program but the school system has agreed to pay for half of all six resource officers for the nine months they work in the schools.