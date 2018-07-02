Water district weighing supply options

Share

In conjunction with the cities of Perrysburg and Maumee, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District is exploring several options for supplying water to residential and commercial users, Jerry Greiner, district president, said.

He said more discussions with the City of Bowling Green are planned as well as talks with Artesian of Pioneer, Inc. to possibly secure a groundwater source. A review of using Ottawa County as a water source is also on the table.

Greiner issued an update June 21 on the district’s plans after the proposed creation of the Toledo Area Water Authority (TAWA) as an independent provider of drinking water to the region stalled.

Representatives from the cities of Toledo, Sylvania, Maumee, and Perrysburg; the counties of Lucas, Fulton and Monroe; the Village of Whitehouse and the water and sewer district had been meeting to establish a framework for regional collaboration on water. However, a proposal for Toledo to, in effect, share ownership of its water plant, hasn’t received support from city council.

“The district continues to participate in TAWA discussions, but at this point it does not see it moving forward,” Greiner said in his update.

In May, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz proposed a regional water commission which would sell water to entities like the district at a wholesale rate and the district, in turn, would have representation on the commission’s board that would oversee rates. Toledo would retain ownership and have the authority to set final rates.

“I think our board of trustees may support this concept as it meets our long-term goal; reasonable, uniform, fair water rates,” Greiner said. “While it keeps all suburban parties at the table, until Toledo council weighs in on this idea, it’s just more talk.”

Study planned

The district and Perrysburg and Maumee recently agreed to fund a feasibility study to determine if Bowling Green is a viable alternative water source.

And about 10 years ago, some members of the district’s board and Greiner toured water facilities in Ottawa County. The district’s distribution lines extend as far east as Fostoria Road, which runs along the border of Wood and Ottawa counties.

Greiner last week said he and the board have kept in contact with Ottawa County commissioners since then, including a meeting with them this past April.

He said the district intends to have more details by the end of the year about the options under consideration.

“Once we have them, we plan on hosting a public meeting and sharing our preferred alternative,” he said.

The district currently contracts with the City of Toledo to purchase water for users in Rossford, Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, a portion of Northwood, Walbridge, Lake Township and Troy Township. It also contracts with the City of Oregon to provide water for the eastern portion of Northwood, portions of Lake Township and Millbury.