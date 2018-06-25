Neighborhood Watch forming in Moline area

Share

The Lake Township Police Department is following through on plans to form a Neighborhood Watch program in the Moline area.

An organizational meeting was held June 15 and a second meeting is scheduled for July 11 at 7 p.m., said Ron Craig, Crime Prevention Officer/Community Policing Officer.

During the Moline meeting, he informed the attendees of goals the group may want to set for the area, the types of programs that have been part of such groups across the county, and guidelines for Neighborhood Watch organizations.

“We had a good cross-section of Moline represented,” said Police Chief E. Mark Hummer. “Every area of Moline was represented by those who attended.”

Part of the discussion focused on the various methods that can be used to spread the word of the new group to other residents of the Moline area. Facebook will continue to be used to communicate, and some of those attending said they could help distribute brochures the police department has had printed. Face-to-face communication between neighbors will be another key to informing area residents of the local efforts, the chief said.

The establishment of a Neighborhood Watch group in Moline is a key to the police department’s efforts to keep the township’s crime rate low.

“Our first Neighborhood Watch group was formed at the Woodcreek senior residential complex near Walbridge. That group has been meeting for three months. I asked our new crime prevention officer and community policing officer to make Moline the next area for a Neighborhood Watch,” the chief explained.

“Every group is different. What works in some areas may not work in others. The people who attended the Moline area gave us very good feedback on what they feel are issues for them. We will now take that feedback and come up with programs that will help those residents achieve the crime prevention goals they have set for their own area,” he said.

The second meeting will also be held at Mainstreet Church, Moline-Martin Road.