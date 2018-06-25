Rep. Arndt plans town hall forum

Share

Several bills that are pending in the Ohio legislature and are pertinent to his district will be discussed by State Representative Steve Arndt, R- Port Clinton, during a town hall forum June 25 at 6 p.m.in Elmore.

Rep. Arndt said he will provide an update on House Bill 381 which would create the Zero-Emissions Nuclear Resource Program.

Under the bill, electric distribution utilities would be required to purchase what are called zero-emissions nuclear credits and recover the purchase costs through a rider imposed on retail electric service customers.

Nuclear power plants such as Davis-Besse near Oak Harbor and the Perry station in Lake County, both owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary, would benefit from the bill’s passage.

FirstEnergy has announced it plans to exit the electric generation component of the industry.

On March 28, the company filed notice with PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization, that the nuclear facilities would be deactivated or sold during the next three years.

HB 381 was introduced in the House in October 2017 and was referred to the House utilities committee.

Rep. Arndt said he also plans to discuss:

HB 415: The bill creates a new state fund to provide money to local governments for road improvements. In general, the Local Government Road Improvement Fund would be funded through an allocation of half of the state's surplus revenue, if any, each year.

The bill passed in the House in February of this year and was referred to the Senate finance committee.

HB 10: Permits intrastate equity crowd funding under certain circumstances.

The bill has passed in both chambers.

HB 545: The bill authorizes small vendors, beginning in 2020, to change the manner in which the vendor remits sales taxes on transactions in which a customer pays for an item or service after the item is delivered or the service is actually provided

The town hall forum will be held at village administration building, 344 Rice Street.