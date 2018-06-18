Oregon reminds public that solicitors must have permits

Share

Oregon wants to remind residents that solicitors are required to get a permit issued by the city before they go door to door to sell products and services. The long held policy is to help protect residents from scam artists.

At a recent council meeting, a resident said a salesman came to his door without a permit.

Fred Gerke, of N. Eastmoreland, said he had asked the solicitor to show his permit.

“He said I should call the police because he was on record at the department. I asked him again. He said he didn’t have it but had a card. I said `No. I want to see your photo.”’

Gerke said few residents know that solicitors must have permits with photo IDs.

“They have to have that on their possession. I think Oregon Council should remind them they have to have their permit when they go to the door,” said Gerke, a member of one of the city’s block watch groups. “This will save a lot of people from headaches.”

Mayor Mike Seferian said the city has required solicitors to have permits for the past several years.

“We can’t always make someone follow the rules. We can inform them when they are not working within the rules, and that they have to go and get it. So we already have that process.”

Gerke said he was concerned many residents were unaware of the requirement.

“Last year, while I was walking around, I caught a lot of salesmen without permits on the other side of town. And people said, `I didn’t know they had to have permits,’” said Gerke.

“We’ll try and get that message out there,” said Seferian. “We want people to know that.”

Councilman Tim Zale said the police department has had the information on its Facebook page.

“And they have quite a following,” said Zale.

“I appreciate that,” said Gerke.

No guarantee

City Administrator Mike Beazley cautioned that a permit doesn’t necessarily provide protection to residents from shady sales people.

“I think it’s important to note that we do have a permitting process, but cities have very little authority to tell people `No, you can’t go door to door.’ We can make them live within a framework. In the past, we have used our authority to have someone leave town. But we want to make sure just because someone has a permit does not mean you should be saying “yes,” to what they are selling.”

After the meeting, Beazley told The Press that the city conducts a criminal background check for door to door sales people after they apply for the required permit.

“The city will do a records check to ensure the person doesn’t have a criminal background. They have to provide a photo ID so our residents can be assured that the person has at least been checked out at some level and are legitimately at the door,” he said.

Still, residents should use their own judgment on whether to trust a salesperson’s qualifications, he added.

“I want to make sure to emphasize that just because they have a permit doesn’t guarantee their safety. I always urge our residents to be careful about people selling things door to door. On top of that, people soliciting for charities, political work or circulating petitions do not have to have permits. Only people who are really selling things door to door need permits. We want to make sure people know that they never have to let people into their homes, whether they have a permit or not.”

Rare event

There have been incidences in the past of residents becoming victims of scam artists. Some even posed as city workers to get inside residents’ homes. Beazley said it is uncommon for city workers to show up at someone’s house.

“It could happen. But they would have appropriate city IDs. They would have a City of Oregon name tag, not just a vendor’s permit,” said Beazley. “If residents have any concerns, they should ask the person to wait and call the city offices to double check. It would be a very rare event for us to be knocking on people’s doors telling them we need to get inside.”

Zale said after the meeting that the city could better inform the public, particularly seniors, about the policy via print and broadcast media. Younger people are more adept at getting information from social media. Seniors not as much.

“There is really nothing we can do in the city to stop salespeople from violating the requirement of a permit,” said Zale. “We can get the city to update our website, and make sure it’s still on the police department’s Facebook page. But some of the older people don’t do those things.”