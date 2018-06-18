Oregon OKs report card to help reduce lake toxins

Share

Oregon City Council recently approved an agreement with the Lake Erie Foundation to fund up to one-third of the cost of the Lake Erie Economic Impact Analysis and Western Lake Erie Report Card.

Lucas County, Toledo and Oregon will each provide one third of the funding for the project.

The legislation is considered an important step in the ongoing efforts to find solutions to the long term algae challenge in the lake. The goal is to follow the successful model developed in Chesapeake Bay that dealt with similar environmental challenges, and has now turned a corner toward improvement.

“Obviously, for a good number of years, especially the last five, we’ve had a renewed focus on the challenges facing Lake Erie, such as algae and microcystin,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “Oregon, perhaps more than anyplace else, feels this because we see the lake off our shoreline. Last year when the problem crept up the river, it got additional attention.”

Little progress

Despite considerable government funding to address the issue, the city has seen little progress, he added.

“The state, federal and local governments have spent a lot of money on fighting this challenge. We think we don’t have a lot to show for it,” said Beazley.

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who put the legislation together, read part of a letter from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regarding the amount of money spent to improve water quality over the years, though little has changed.

“Ohio has spent more than $6 billion statewide, including more than $3 billion spent in the Lake Erie watershed to improve water quality since 2011 and to protect Lake Erie,” said Bihn. “They also say that the results of a study showed no clear trend of an overall decrease in loading in most watersheds, especially in nonpoint source (agricultural) dominated watersheds like the Maumee. And the phosphorus and nutrient loading from the Maumee Watershed to Lake Erie was at the highest level in 2017, more than in any previous years.”

She said it was frustrating “seeing the money spent and not seeing results.”

“Looking across the country as to where they’ve been able to turn the corner, one of the ways of doing that is accountability and measurement, “said Bihn. Besides the Chesapeake Bay, Australia and the Gulf of Mexico have benefited from a report card.

Better accountability

The establishment of the report card and grading system (A to F) will document progress or the lack thereof in Western Lake Erie watersheds due to nutrient runoff in western Lake Erie using the format established in Chesapeake Bay and other watersheds around the world. A report card would track improvements or the lack of them in western Lake Erie watersheds, encouraging each watershed to meet targeted reduction goals and would improve communication and demonstrate the urgent need to reduce the nutrient load from all runoff sources in western Lake Erie.

“What it will do is look at the Western Lake Erie watershed and each sub watershed, and create criteria for evaluation. Every year or two, we will go back and look at whether there’s been any progress. And it’s done on the basis of the report card,” said Bihn. “We will look at how much phosophorus a watershed is putting into the system, or how much nitrogen. So it’s done on a scientific basis and a very factual basis. When you build that foundation, then you can build a better accountability and measurement. We will seek funding to make sure it gets done every couple of years and make sure it’s reported on a regular basis. It’s an easier way for the public to understand whether or not the areas they are in are contributors [of phosphorus and nitrogen] and whether or not the dollars they are investing are making a difference.”

The legislation, said Beazley, “does not promise magic.”

“We are trying to emulate and model a path that was followed by Chesapeake Bay. As far as I can tell, looking around the country, it has done as good a job as any body of water in turning a corner.”

The Chesapeake Bay watershed spans six states and the District of Columbia. Decades of poor water quality in the bay and its tidal tributaries was caused by nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment that entered the water from various sources, including agricultural operations, urban runoff, wastewater facilities, septic systems, air pollution and other sources. To restore its health, the Environmental Protection Agency set limits on the pollution for the 64,000 square miles of Chesapeake Bay watershed. States are responsible for implementing plans to achieve those limits by 2025.

The Chesapeake Bay report card was started in 2005, according to Bihn.

“The good news about the Chesapeake Bay is they have turned the corner, and the oysters and crabs are back. Things are better. Our wish would be that we would reduce [phosphorus and nitrogen] enough so we won’t have beach advisories. And the microcystin would be reduced. That has to be among the goals,” said Bihn.

The second part of the legislation is the economic impact analysis of Lake Erie.

“It will be a lake-wide economic analysis. In order to get funding to do these things, you have to know the economics of your lake very, very well,” said Bihn. “While we’ve done a good economic analysis of the western basin, there’s not been a Lake Erie-wide study that includes the whole lake to be included in this process.”

Lake Erie

Lake Erie is the source for Oregon’s drinking water and is used extensively for boating, fishing, birding and other recreational and natural resource activities. Pollution from excess phosphorous and nitrogen are causing harmful algal blooms with toxins in the lake and its tributaries.

Phosphorous runoff, primarily from agricultural lands, is feeding cyanobacterial (blue green algae) growth in the warm shallow waters of the western basin.

In 2014, half a million Toledo water customers in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan could not access clean drinking water for two days after microcystin, a toxin created by algal blooms, was detected in Toledo’s water supply. Microcystin can cause nausea, vomiting, and liver damage if ingested. Although a toxic algal bloom in the Maumee Bay was causing the contamination, Oregon, which has its own water treatment plant, was not affected by the water advisory that was issued to Toledo water customers.

There is a need to reduce harmful algal blooms in the western basin of Lake Erie and its tributaries. Oregon’s water intake, located in western Lake Erie, is impacted by harmful algae that can contain toxins, The harmful algal toxins require water treatment systems to have extensive monitoring and capital intensive treatment systems that are costly to Oregon’s water users.

Oregon has about four miles of shoreline on Maumee Bay in the Western Lake Erie watershed.

Oregon will provide up to one third of the cost up to maximum of $55,000. The city does not expect to use all of the funds budgeted for the project. Beazley said Oregon will fund its share from the tipping fees it receives from the Envirosafe landfill.

Councilwoman Kathleen Pollauf voted against the measure, saying more communities should be involved in the process.

“I can understand this is something that is really important and needs to be done. But I don’t think the three entities involved will make as loud of a noise to make this really take off. I think more communities need to be involved in this,” she said.