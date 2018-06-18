Group questions effect of lake bills

Share

Is the state on the verge of misspending $36 million on projects aimed at reducing phosphorus levels in Lake Erie?

Mike Ferner, coordinator for Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie, said Senate Bill 299 was “rushed” through the chamber and is “…another $36 million for things we know don’t work.”

A companion bill, House Bill 643, is pending in the Finance Committee of the Ohio House.

“The majority of this funding will go for more of the voluntary ‘best management practices’ that are a proven failure when it comes to keeping dissolved phosphorus out of the lake,” Ferner added. “Buffer or filter strips, no-till ground preparation and liquid manure injection have been shown to do nothing to reduce excess nutrients and in some cases actually make it worse.”

The organization contends the phosphorus problem can be traced primarily back to large scale factory farms, Confined Animal Feeding Operations, that house hundreds or thousands of animals.

The animal waste is dumped on fields that drain into western Lake Erie, Ferner said.

“Instead of wasting money on these practices that are part of the problem, we should fund what the Clean Water Act already calls for: a pollution inventory to determine sources and amounts, developing a TMDL (total maximum daily load) to set limits for pollution and a watershed management plan. All this is being done right now in Chesapeake Bay. We know it works and it provides real accountability – something the CAFO operators want to avoid like the plague,” Ferner added.

The Ohio Senate approved SB 299 by a vote of 33-0 on June 6. Sen. Randy Gardner, R- Bowling Green, is a sponsor. State Representative Steve Arndt, R – Port Clinton, is a sponsor of the companion measure in the House.

The bills allocate:

$2.65 million in capital funds for a new research facility for the Ohio Sea Grant/Stone Lab and in-lake monitoring equipment.

An additional $10 million in capital funding for the Healthy Lake Initiative to reduce open lake disposal of dredged materials.

Up to $3.5 million in general revenue funds to support county soil and water conservation districts in the western Lake Erie basin with soil testing, manure conversion technologies, enhanced filter strips and water management.

Up to $20 million in capital funding for the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Lake Erie Commission and Ohio Soil & Water Commission to establish programs to reduce total phosphorus and dissolved phosphorus in sub-watersheds of the western basin,

Sen. Gardner said last week the bills drew on the input from a diverse group interested parties.

“People want their elected officials to work together to find common ground across party lines on big issues. That’s exactly what is happening with the Clean Lake 2020 Plan,” Gardner said. “Republicans and Democrats brought together environmentalists, scientists, farm groups, tourism advocates and the Lake Erie Foundation to make something happen toward a cleaner Lake Erie. This is not the last word on helping Lake Erie, but it is the next important step.

“I realize that some people want to do more. But Mike Ferner seems not to respect the role soil and water conservation districts can play in this effort. He seems not to appreciate the important work of in-lake monitoring, testing and research conducted by the OSU Stone Lab. He seems to ignore the input of respected environmental groups who support Clean Lake 2020. He wants us to ignore the ‘Scientists White Paper of 2017.’ We can have a cleaner lake and a strong agriculture economy.”

Ferner said reports by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Sea Grant support the ACLE position on CAFOs.

“Ohio EPA’s ‘Nutrient Mass Balance Study’ stated the amount of phosphorus dumped into Lake Erie by the Maumee River increased from 2,200 metric tons in 2013 to 3,000 metric tons in 2017 and

OSU’s Ohio Sea Grant data showed since 1974, the amount of dissolved phosphorus in Lake Erie declined for 20 years, but since CAFOs were introduced in the mid-‘90s it has returned to 1974 levels,” he said.