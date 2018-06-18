NW water/sewer district: Lead line replacement project to start

Share

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District said it has started notifying customers in the cities of Northwood and Rossford about a project to replace service lines containing lead.

Letters are being sent to 322 home and property owners, informing them about the project, which is expected to start in late July or August.

The district board of trustees in December approved a resolution to contract with Speer Brothers, Sandusky, for $883,365 to replace the lead lines.

In Northwood, the homes and buildings being serviced are bounded by W. Florence, Oregon, Tracy and Wales roads, Theresa Pollick, a spokesman for the district said. The villages of Millbury and Walbridge do not have lead service lines, she said.

In addition to the letters, the district will also send mailers, door hangers and use automated phone messages to contact residents who are affected, said Tom Stalter, district engineer.

“This first step is to create awareness for those who are impacted. While it is only 1 percent of our 19,000 customers, we understand there will be questions, before during and after the work starts,” he said.

The district’s letters indicate that lead pipes are usually only found on the water provider’s side of the property line – from the water main to the stop valve located near the curb.

“In most cases, the pipe material on the private property side (after the curb stop valve) is a non-lead material. However, we will not know for certain until work at your property is underway,” the letters state.

A drawing of the lead lines between the main line and shut-off is included in the letters.

“The district water system is in compliance with all EPA rules regarding lead service lines and is not required to perform this project,” the letters say. “We have chosen to proceed to ensure long term compliance and safety for our customers. The district plans to complete its lead remediation project by removing the entire lead service line as a precautionary measure.”

A low-interest loan from the EPA is being used to cover project costs, Stalter said.

More information is available on the district website.