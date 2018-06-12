Oregon to move forward with improvements in the South Shore Veterans Park area

Share

Oregon has scheduled improvements for the South Shore Veterans Park area this year and next year after holding several meetings to gauge public input on redeveloping the park.

The city has received professional engineering analysis, as well as ideas from the public on proposed features of a revised park.

Ideas offered at previous meetings included a splash pad, gazebos, enhancement of the Haley Boardwalk, development of a natural beach area, facilitating the launch of kayaks or stand-up paddle boards, a fishing pier or short dock, sand volleyball, and relocating Fire Station No.3 from its current location about a mile from the park to the southeast corner of the park.

The project is still in the discussion phase, but there are some features the city will complete this year, according to City Administrator Mike Beazley.

Those include:

Improving drainage by raising and paving a half mile segment of the walking trail.

The trail currently consists of crushed limestone.

. “In some places, we have drainage challenges in that area. There are places where we can bring it up a little bit higher to keep it a little drier,” said Beazley. “We’re also going to pave it, making it a better experience for people who go to the park.”

Install a pedestrian bridge over the Big Ditch Creek.

“There’s a sledding hill out there. The pedestrian bridge would allow people to get between the walking trail area and the sledding hill,” said Beazley.

Upgrade paving in the parking lot ;

; Improve drainage in the playground area.

“We will install tile that will drain that low area to our ditch system off site,” he said.

Replace Haley Boardwalk signage.

“The signage right now is weather-worn,” he said.

2019 projects

Projects proposed for the park next year include:

The addition of a crosswalk and signage if Bayshore Road is not to be relocated.

Previously, a top priority of the project was to relocate Bay Shore Road further south. It currently runs between the park and along the edge of Lake Erie. The goal was to provide the park property with uninterrupted access to the lake.

Headed east on Bay Shore Road, approaching the Haley Boardwalk, the road would curve in a southerly direction toward the rear of the park, then end on Stadium Road, if it were relocated. It would put most of the park right on the waterfront since the public would no longer have to cross Bay Shore Road to access the lake. The property in front of the Haley Boardwalk would be lakefront property.

But Beazley said that feature has been unpopular with the public at the meetings.

“We’ve pushed back on that enthusiasm,” he said. “It looks like the direction we’re heading in based on the consensus of the council and the mayor, and listening to the community, is we’re not expecting to move Bay Shore Road,” he said.

“There were enough people who felt they liked being able to drive along the lake shore. There are some people who want to be able to drive a car right up to the boardwalk. There are some concerns about access for public safety vehicles. We’re really getting close to the point that we’re looking at proposing alternatives that do not include moving the road. As we listened at these sessions, we heard people who wanted to move the road, and from people who didn’t. There was no strong push to move the road. We think we can achieve a lot of what the community is hoping for, like a traffic calming cross walk. We will be exploring those and presenting them at the next community meeting on the park.”

Improved lake access.

“The Haley Boardwalk is in good shape and attractive. To protect the boardwalk, there is concrete rip rap. We would like to improve access to the lake for people with kayaks and small boats. Right now, it’s not easy to do that. We will have some plans for next year to find a practical way for lake access, like a pier to walk out on. We’re going to explore a number of options,” he said.

Updates to the gazebo and picnic areas.

A splash pad area.

The splash pad will either be in South Shore Park, or the city’s recreation complex, said Beazley.

“Right now, our direction is to look for a splash pad at our main recreation complex to complement our ball fields and soccer fields,” he said.

Major projects to be determined in the future include a fire station with public restrooms, a boat launch, and a wetland and natural kayak area.