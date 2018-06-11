Luckey project: Soil in lagoon being removed

Share

About 345 cubic yards of soil were excavated by May 24 from a lagoon at the former Brush Beryllium site near the Village of Luckey and placed in a feed pile until enough soil is available for processing, Arleen Kreusch, an outreach program specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said last week in an update of the project.

Excavation work is currently focused in the southeast corner of the site along Gilbert Road.

“Our primary activity now is ensuring our contamination control procedures are working as designed to prevent the movement of contaminants during the soils cleanup at the site. We are using dust control measures during the excavation, sorting, and stockpiling of site soils to ensure…contaminated soils do not become airborne during cleanup activities. Dust control measures in the excavation area include spraying water on the roads and using a water spray to dampen the materials as they are being excavated,” she said.

A fixative is applied to the feed pile to prevent dust generation from wind.

The excavated soils are being fed through a soil sorter on a conveyor belt system to separate them based on their level of radioactivity.

Specially designed nozzles spray a fine water mist on the soils as they move through the sorter to prevent airborne dust. The sorter uses a reversing conveyor to mechanically sort the excavated soils based on the radioactive cleanup goals for the site, which is a former beryllium production facility the Atomic Energy Commission operated in the 1950s as part of the national defense program.

The Corps has identified soils contaminated with beryllium, lead, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234 and uranium-238 for removal.

Soils which contain radioactive contamination greater than the Corps’ cleanup goals are diverted and loaded directly from the conveyor belt into containers for off-site disposal.

Soils which contain radioactive contamination that meets or is below the goals for radioactive contamination are stacked in 100-cubic yard stockpiles. The stockpiles are then sampled for beryllium, lead, and other contaminants.

Soils which are above the site cleanup goals for beryllium and lead will be packaged and transported off-site for disposal. Soils that meet or are below the site goals for beryllium and lead may be used as backfill in the excavation areas or remain on-site.

“We will publish a news update when we expect transportation of … materials for disposal at the US Ecology facility in Wayne, Michigan, to begin,” Kreusch said.