Road bids accepted

A second round of seeking contract bids for repaving sections of Ayers and Millbury roads by the Lake Township trustees yielded two bids from contractors

The trustees Tuesday opened bids from Expercon, Toledo, for $343,828 and from Bowers Asphalt, Walbridge, for $286,924.

The bids will be reviewed by Dan McLargin, road supervisor, before a contract is awarded, Mark Hummer, township administrator, said.

The township is looking to resurface Ayers Road, from Luckey Road to East Broadway and from East Broadway to the west for 315 feet.

Also, Millbury Road, from State Rt. 51 to Walbridge Road, and Millbury, from Walbridge Road to State Rt. 579, is part of the repaving project.

Last month, the trustees agreed to re-bid the project after one company, Henry Bergman, Inc., submitted a bid of $345,806.

Loan renewed

In other business, the trustees agreed to renew a loan from GenoaBank for three years at an interest rate of 4.5 percent.

The loan was originally taken out to pay for sections of the administration building that weren’t covered by insurance after a June 5, 2010 tornado destroyed the structure, Hummer told the trustees.

He said the current building is larger than the building it replaced and includes upgrades not covered by insurance.

At the request of resident Sue Brinker, the trustees held a moment of silence for the seven persons who died as a result of the tornado: Ryan Walters, Mary Walters, Hayden Walters, Bailey Bowman, Kathleen Bowman, Kathleen Hammitt, Ted Kranz and Irwin Welling.