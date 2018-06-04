Recycling sites announced by Wood County

Share

Wood County will open permanent mixed recycling drop-off locations June 25, the county commissioners announced have announced.

The drop-off sites will be open 24/7, allowing residents of the county to recycle at their convenience.

Also, more materials, including plastics #1-7 used for food and beverage containers, can now be recycled without sorting, the commissioners said.

The commissioners are asking that materials be clean and not contaminated.

The locations are:

-Bloomdale: Watershed, near the water tower

-Custar/Milton Twp: Village Park

-Grand Rapids: 17460 Sycamore Rd.

-Jackson Twp/Hoytville, township building

-Pemberville: Public works yard, 411 Sherman St.

- Perrysburg Twp, 26609 Lime City Rd.

-Portage Twp: 9720 Mermill Rd.

-Troy Twp: Across from twp. building

-Tontogany: town hall on Main St.

-Weston: old elementary parking lot

A drop-off site in N. Baltimore at 226 E, High St. is scheduled to open later.

For information and complete list of recyclable materials visit www.recyclewoodcounty.org