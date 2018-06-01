East Toledo sailor plants trees at Romanian school

Share

In Romania, sailors from Naval Support Facility Deveselu and Romanian 99th Military Base held a tree planting community relations project for the School’s Friendship Day at Deveselu School, May 24.

The sailors planted 15 trees throughout the school grounds with school faculty and students and also got to play soccer with the students.

"It was extreme. I didn't realize how skilled the students were at playing soccer. They kept me sprinting for the ball," said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nicole Jones, an East Toledo native.

"The COMREL brought us to work together with our neighbors the Romanian 99th in a way that gave back to the community by planting trees on the school grounds and lifting the spirits of the children with soccer."

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Gregory Cutting, a native of Barbados and the community relations coordinator for NSF Deveselu added, "The event was a blast. We planted 15 trees that were bought by both the Sailors and school faculty. Working with the school is so much fun. The children would help us dig holes and played soccer with us during the visit.”

Simona Nica, the English teacher for the school, said she was grateful for the sailors coming out to the school again to help plant trees.

"We are thankful for the sailors’ hard work in planting trees with the students here at the school," said Nica. “We named the trees after the sailors who planted them. We wanted the children who come to the school later on to know we have a good relationship with the sailors that live next to us.”

The U.S. Navy’s NSF Deveselu and Romanian 99th Military Base were putting on static displays and demonstrations for children during the local area Children’s Day, May 31.

NSF Deveselu is the first Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility placed into operation, providing support to NATO's overall ballistic missile defense (BMD) system. NSF Deveselu’s service members and DOD employees serve as the security and logistic supply line for its primary tenant command, the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System.

The Aegis command consists of a fire-control radar deckhouse and an associated Aegis command, control and communications suite, and housing launch modules that contain SM-3 defense missiles.

For more information and resources about NSF Deveselu, Romania please visit http://cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnreuafswa/installations/nsf_deveselu.html and http://www.facebook.com/NSFDeveselu/.

(Story courtesy MC2 (SW/AW) Theodore Quintana, Media Production Support, Navy Office of Community Outreach, 5722 Integrity Drive Bldg. 456-3, Millington, TN 38054)