Vietnam wall memorial to visit Ottawa County

Share

The Ottawa County Vietnam War Commemoration Committee is sponsoring a visit of the traveling Vietnam wall May 31 – June 3 at Camp Perry, near Port Clinton.

An honor escort for the wall will assemble May 30 at 3:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School and depart at 4:30 p.m.

Set-up of the wall stars at 8 a.m. on May 31 and an opening ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.

A reading of the names of Ottawa County residents who were killed in Vietnam will be held at 7 p.m. on June 1.

The names are: Thomas Henry Carstens, James Michael Davenport, Clyde Wilson Enderle, David Michael Kesterson, William L. Matthews Jr., Glen Allan Millinger and Antonio Elizondo Ruiz.

On June 2, programs will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the conference center, 1000 Lawrence Rd. A complimentary breakfast will be served from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Plaques will be presented to wall sponsors at 10 a.m. and a pinning ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Certificates of Honor will be presented at 10:45 a.m. and a tribute to fallen heroes starts at 11 a.m.

A closing ceremony will be held at noon on June 3 and the wall will be taken down at 3 p.m.

“Our goal is to present the wall and remember the men and women who served,” said Gene Bihn, a member of VFW Post 7510 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 35. “We’re hoping veterans of Vietnam will bring their grand kids. This is something they’ll remember the rest of their lives.”

Anyone wanting to participate in the honor escort should contact Bill Sorg, 419-279-0928. Those who want to donate or volunteer should contact the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office, 419-898-2089.

The Xtreme Cuisine food truck will be at the site on June 2 and 3.

American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) is a veteran-owned and operated project. Kevin Weatherly, president/ceo, said the replica is eight feet tall and 360 feet long - about 80 percent of the size of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. – and includes 58,318 names.

During a week-long visit in August 2012 to the Village of Elmore, the moving wall drew an estimated 6,500 people – some from as far away as New York and North Carolina, according to organizers.