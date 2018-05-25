Barn art honors Tom Henricks

Share

A dedication ceremony was held May 22 for the latest barn to be included in the Sandusky County Historic Painted Barn Trail.

The barn is located near the Village of Woodville at 770 E. Main St. and features an image of former Woodville Township resident Tom Henricks, a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and a four-time shuttle astronaut.

The barn painting was made possible by donations from Martin Marietta, the Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau for designing the mural and securing the location, artist Scott Hagan and barn owner Scott Nuhfer.

The Sandusky County Historic Painted Barn Trail links with a statewide trail being established by Ohio History Connection. With the statewide trail, a barn in each of the 88 counties in Ohio will be painted with an historic theme specific to that county. Other barns in the statewide barn trail include the Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry barn in Ottawa County, an Annie Oakley barn in Darke County and the Zoar Village bicentennial barn in Tuscarawas County.

Two years ago, the Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau had the idea for a new way to bring tourists into the area while celebrating the rich history of Sandusky County. After the Ohio Turnpike Commission and Ohio History Connection painted a barn on the Ohio Turnpike with the portrait of Rutherford B. Hayes, the Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau decided to build a barn trail.

In 2016, the bureau hired Scott Hagan to paint historic barns in both Fremont and Gibsonburg. The Fremont barn, located on Christy Rd., features the Battle of Fort Stephenson which took place in Fremont during the War of 1812. The barn in Gibsonburg is located on the corner of State Rt. 600 and County Rd. 32 and depicts 9-11, the World Trade Center towers and Gibsonburg’s Public Safety Service Memorial logo.

For additional information on the barn dedication and the Sandusky County Painted Historic Barn Trail, visit www.sanduskycounty.org or the convention and visitors bureau Facebook page.