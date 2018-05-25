Jerusalem Twp: Corps assessing flood risk along canals

Share

After walking about six miles of the dike system in Jerusalem Township, David Bench has some concerns.

“We walked from the Cooley Canal up to Route 2. We then walked along Route 2 to Ward Canal,” Bench, a township trustee, said.

Engineers from the Buffalo District of the Army Corps of Engineers were conducting the inspection.

Bench said he’s worried the system suffers from several undercuts, with the worst in the area of Bono Road and Ward Canal.

“That’s probably where the worst problems are in the township,” he said. “The Corps is going to tell us how bad they are. The Reno area will probably flood quicker from the back where the dikes are getting worn. It’s probably been close to 50 years since they’ve had anything done to them.”

Michael Izard-Carroll, a spokesperson for the Corps, said a “risk assessment” is being conducted of the levy system along Ward Canal and Cooley Canal. It connects to the federal levy system along Lake Erie.

“The intent of the assessment is to evaluate potential flood risks to the Reno Beach - Howard Farms community associated with the local levy system. The final report should be available by the end of the calendar year,” Izard-Carroll said.

Bench and the Corps engineers walked the dike system on May 10. Armed with a report, the township board of trustees may then contact Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s office to see if funding is available for repairs, Bench said.

“I’ve told people how bad they are but when the Army Corps of Engineers says they’re bad and some places should be fixed maybe something will get done,” he said.

Road closed to marsh

The road to the Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area is closed until further notice due to high water damage, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The road was damaged by high water in recent storms and is currently unsafe for car traffic, but is accessible by foot, the ODNR said Wednesday.

The road will be closed from the boat ramp to the pier, however the boat ramp will remain open. The schedule for repairs to the road was unknown as of last week.

The marsh is located off Bono Road in Curtice.

For information, call the District Two Wildlife Officer at 419-424-5000.

Bird watchers and outdoor enthusiasts are also reminded the entrance road to Magee Marsh Wildlife Area will be closed from June 1 to September 1 for bridge replacements.

During this time, the wildlife area and the Sportsman’s Migratory Bird Center will not be accessible; however, access to Black Swamp Bird Observatory will not be affected.

For updated information about the closure, call 419-898-0960, ext. 42.