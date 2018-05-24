The Press Newspaper

U.S. Coast Guard officer to speak Memorial Day at free breakfast for vets

                   Petty Officer James Campbell of the United States Coast Guard will be the keynote speaker at the East Toledo Club’s 84th annual Raising of the Flag to be held Monday, 7:00 a.m. at the Christ Dunberger American Legion Post 537 in Oregon.

         The honor guard will raise the flag at 7:00 and a free breakfast for veterans will follow. All veterans are invited.

 

         Petty Officer Campbell joined the USCG in 2015. He currently is stationed in Toledo and serves as a law enforcement boarding team member, boat crewman, ice rescuer and boat coxswain.

         Previously he was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Forward based in Portsmouth, Va. The ship’s mission was to counter narcotics, alien and migrant interdiction and search and rescue.

 
 

