First Solar plant: Tax abatement a lifeline to Lake schools

Share

A tax abatement agreement between Lake schools and First Solar, Inc., has temporarily eliminated the need for the Lake school board to seek additional property tax millage - possibly as early as this November, Tim Krugh, board president, said Monday.

The school board approved an abatement incentive package that exempts the company from paying property taxes for 15 years on a planned manufacturing facility in Lake Township at the intersection of State Rt. 795 and Tracy Road.

In lieu of the property taxes, First Solar is agreeing to pay the school district $898,000 annually for 15 years.

Board members Krugh, Scott Swartz, John Ervin and Monica Leppelmeier voted in favor of the abatement and Brad Delventhal abstained during the special meeting to consider the company’s request.

Jeff Carpenter, district treasurer, said the board held workshops in the winter to discuss the district’s financial situation and formed a consensus it would have been necessary to place a levy on the ballot this fall or next year.

“No decision had been made to actually go on the ballot,” he said. “But based on projections we made it was obvious we were going to have to do something.”

Carpenter said Lake schools and other districts are still feeling the effects of the state phasing out the tax on personal tangible property.

With the abatement agreement, “Everybody wins; students, graduates. It’s not a zero sum game,” Krugh said.”The timing couldn’t be any better.”

The annual payments from First Solar would be roughly equal to 3.6 mills in additional property taxes, according to figures compiled by Carpenter. For the owner of property with a valuation of $100,000, it would be the equivalent of paying about $126 a year.

Trustees approve abatement

The Lake Township trustees also held a special meeting Monday in the middle school media center to vote on the abatement agreement and unanimously approved it.

First Solar plans to build a 1-million-square-foot plant that will cost about $400 million where it will produce its thin film photovoltaic module. The company expects the facility will employ 500 workers.

Wade Gottschalk, executive director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission, said the Penta County Career Center school board has also signed an abatement agreement.

Lake Township residents Arlyn and Sue Brinker questioned whether the township would derive any benefit from the agreement while burdening the township budget for services when the plant is up and running.

“The township is a 15-year loser on this thing. We’re underwriting them,” Arlyn said. He noted the township isn’t receiving any funding under the agreement that could be used for police and fire service or roads.

Gottschalk said First Solar employees would be paying sales and gas taxes that would help county and local coffers.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said the jobs created by First Solar would have a spin-off benefit for the local economy.

Overall, people move to their work,” he said. “They’ll be buying a house and supporting local businesses. It will be a benefit to everybody.”

Abatement agreements are made possible by the state’s enterprise zone program, which provides real and personal property tax exemptions to businesses making investments in Ohio.

The enterprise zone where First Solar proposes to build covers property in the townships of Lake, Perrysburg, Troy and Middleton as well as the Village of Haskins.