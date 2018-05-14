Time to listen, ask questions of residents, B-C-S supt says

Share

The Benton-Carroll-Salem school board and administration plan to spend time listening to residents in the wake of last week’s election, Guy Parmigian, superintendent, said Thursday.

Voters rejected a 1 percent earned income tax; 1,603 for to 1,653 against, but approved a 3.89-mill property tax; 1,676 for to 1,591 against, according to unofficial results.

The property tax is expected to generate about $1.4 million annually. Had it passed, the income tax would have raised about $1.98 million a year.

“At the end of the day we’re very thankful for the generosity of the community in supporting one of the levies. We needed both. The difference of 50 votes just means we have more work to do in talking about the need for that additional income tax,” Parmigian said. “We also have to consider we have levy renewals coming up and we need to think about the timing on that.”

The school board is scheduled to meet May 24.

“We’re definitely going to continue to listen and talk to people. We’re going to ask those questions; why did you vote for one and not the other? After all the effort we made we still found people didn’t have all the information. I think listening to our community will be the key to going forward,” he said.

The district is attempting to offset the loss of about $4.6 million annually in tax revenues from the devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station

Elsewhere in Ottawa County, two area police departments were successful in their requests for additional tax revenues while a third department saw its request rejected.

Departments in Clay and Carroll townships both saw levies of 2 mills approved.

Chief Terry Mitchell in Clay Township said it was the first request in 20 years for additional funding and was needed to maintain operations.

Voters in the Village of Genoa last November narrowly rejected a request for a 2-mill, 5-year levy that would have been used to update equipment and training for the village police department: 245 for to 267 against.

On Tuesday, they again rejected another 2-mill request; 125 for to 204 against, according to unofficial results.

Benton Township voters said yes to a 1.5-mill levy that will be used to meet rising expenses for township operations.

The 5-year levy is expected to generate about $97,000 annually and marks the first time in 15 years the township has asked for additional millage to cover operating costs, according to township officials.

They said they’re facing increased costs for fire and emergency medical service contracts, road maintenance, healthcare and equipment.