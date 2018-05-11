Lake Twp. Meeting set: Tax abatement for FirstSolar

Share

The Lake Township trustees have scheduled a special meeting for May 14 to discuss a tax incentive enterprise zone agreement for FirstSolar, Inc.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the Lake Middle School Media Center, 28100 Lemoyne Rd.

The company last month announced it planned to construct a 1-million-square-foot facility to produce its advanced thin film photovoltaic module. Five hundred jobs are expected to be created.

Wade Gottschalk, executive director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission, said a proposed enterprise zone agreement was provided Wednesday to the trustees.

Mark Hummer, Lake Township administrator, said the proposed building site is at the southeast corner of State Rt. 795 and Tracy Road.

Construction of a new $400 million solar module manufacturing facility in the township is expected to begin by mid-2018 and full production will start by late 2019, First Solar said in its announcement.

“We thought it would be nice to get together with the Lake school board since any agreement would involve them,” said Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees.

FirstSolar’s flagship plant in Perrysburg Township has a manufacturing capacity of 600 megawatts and the proposed facility’s annual capacity will be 1.2 gigawatts.

First Solar is the nation’s largest manufacturer of photovoltaic modules. The company will be producing what it calls its Series 6 thin film module at the new site.

The expansion plan is contingent on confirmation of state and local incentive packages currently in negotiation, the company said.

Mike Koralewski, First Solar’s Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing, said the new facility would have an annual payroll of approximately $30 million. He also indicated First Solar has options for further manufacturing expansion in the future, depending on sustained U.S. demand.

In 2017, the company invested $175 million into retooling the original Perrysburg Township plant for production of its new Series 6 product.

An enterprise zone agreement between FirstSolar and Perrysburg Township went into effect in 2005. Under that agreement, the township and Wood County exempted taxes on eligible property and inventory for 10 years.

The company made payments to impacted school districts in lieu of property taxes.