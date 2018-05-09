The Press Newspaper

Chief to be hired

        A special meeting of Walbridge Village Council has been scheduled for May 11 to hire a police chief.

        The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. to consider a motion to hire Kenneth Campbell as the chief. Campbell is a patrolman with the Northwood Police Department.

        The proposed contract calls for Campbell to be paid $61,500 annually and would go into effect June 1.

 
 

