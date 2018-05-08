Penta Career Center honored for community impact

Share

Two businesses and the Penta Career Center were winners at the 25th Annual Prism Awards Tuesday, hosted by the Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce at Sunrise Banquet Center in Millbury.

Penta received the judge’s Silver Award, given to a business or organization that has served the area 25 years or more. Penta Career Center is a career-technical high school for students who reside in one of 16 member school districts.

The school opened for business on September 7, 1965 and the Class of 2018 represents the 53rd graduation. The school employs 300.

“Since our early beginnings in 1965, Penta Career Center has been the leader in the region for providing career-technical training for high school students and adults,” stated Superintendent Ronald Matter and public relations coordinator Monica Dansack in their nomination.

“We estimate that we have served over 30,000 high school and adult students. The need for skilled training remains strong in Northwest Ohio and Penta is poised to meet the workforce demands for the next 50 years,” Matter continues.

“Over the past 53 years, Penta Career Center has been dedicated to giving back to the community it serves. Students and staff have generously volunteered and donated time and dollars to various organizations and causes.”

One of the largest annual activities is the Bowl-A-Thon for Special Olympics. Students in Penta’s Business and Health programs collect donations and participate in the Bowl-A-Thon at a local bowling center. The event has raised over $140,000 for area Special Olympics organizations during the past two decades.

Students and staff also give back by helping construct homes for Habitat for Humanity. Projects have taken place in both Wood and Lucas counties. Students in Penta’s Construction programs provide the labor as part of their regular class activity during the school day.

The biggest change that happened to Penta Career Center over the years was the construction of a new 522,000 square foot facility. Penta was previously located on Oregon Road in Perrysburg Township in the former Rossford Ordinance Depot.

Matter says the new facility has enabled Penta to have more space to provide innovative career-technical programs, expanded academic courses and enhancements to traditional programs. New programs that have been implemented as the result of the new building include the Sophomore Exploratory program, Digital Video Production, Hair Design, Public Safety/EMT-Fire Science, and an additional Welding program.

Some of the highlights of the new facility include: professionally-designed career-technical labs, science labs, and academic classrooms; a 600-seat auditorium; state-of-the-art infrastructure for technology; an expanded media center; and conferencing facilities.