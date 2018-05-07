Oregon OKs reimbursement costs from power plant

Share

Oregon City Council recently approved an agreement for reimbursement of engineering and construction costs for the Clean Energy Future-Oregon power plant project.

Clean Energy Future-Oregon LLC is developing a 955-Megawatt capacity combined cycle power generation facility within Oregon’s municipal boundaries, which will require a supply of potable water from Toledo’s water treatment plant.

Clean Energy Future-Oregon LLC entered into a potable water purchase agreement with Toledo and Oregon, which will require the development of new water infrastructure. Once it is installed, it will deliver up to six million gallons per day to the facility from Toledo’s water plant.

In order for Toledo to be able to provide potable water supply services to the project, certain infrastructure improvements will have to be designed, permitted, and constructed by Oregon, which Clean Energy Future-Oregon LLC will agree to pay for under the terms of a master agreement for reimbursement of engineering and construction costs.

Cooling water

Last year, Oregon approved an agreement with Toledo and Clean Energy Future LLC to provide cooling water for the gas fired power generation facility as well as provide emergency interconnection between the two water systems.

The agreement allows Oregon to supply Toledo water to Clean Energy Future LLC, the city’s second gas fired power production facility located entirely within Oregon on N. Lallendorf Road and Parkway Road.

The facility requires potable water with an estimated average flow of 4.8 million gallons per day and a maximum flow of 7 million gallons per day. Since Oregon’s water treatment plant does not currently have the capacity to meet this demand, Oregon and Toledo reached an agreement for Toledo to supply potable water to Clean Energy Future Oregon LLC.

Toledo water would be conveyed to the power plant by way of a dedicated main carrying only Toledo water with no comingling of Toledo and Oregon water. Under emergency conditions, valves at a connecting point between the dedicated main and an Oregon main could be opened to allow water to be supplied from Toledo to Oregon or from Oregon to Toledo as conditions require.

The agreement also permits the power plant to purchase water from Oregon if Oregon expands its water treatment plant in the future.

Clean Energy Future-Oregon LLC will be located adjacent to Oregon Clean Energy Center, the city’s first gas fired power plant, which became operational last year.

Backup

“It really serves the interests of Oregon very well because it allows the new facility to get its water from Toledo, but anytime it wants to be a customer of Oregon, they will be our customer,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “So it provides for a connection and backup paid for by the new industrial customer, which will allow a connection that could backfill Oregon in the case of an emergency. From our end, it provides a redundancy we have long sought but never really had. This is very similar to the working arrangement we had in terms of the reimbursement process with the first project. So we don’t have costs associated with it. We just have some benefits and we kind of like it that way.”

Public Service Director Paul Roman agreed.

“This reimbursement agreement is very similar to what we had when we provided raw water to the first power plant. The difference is we’re providing a waterline to the Toledo water plant,” said Roman. “The plan is to go down York Street, the shortest route. We’ll likely put in a 24-inch pipe and try to connect that to our trunk system. Again, it could be used as an emergency backup between the two cities. From there, it would go down Lallendorf to Parkway Road, then to their site.”

Another difference is Toledo, not Oregon, will receive revenue for providing raw water to the facility, said Roman.

“In this case, the water revenue goes to Toledo,” he said. He noted that the power plant is responsible for future maintenance costs.

“We will get the sewer revenue from this project as well as income tax, which is certainly a good thing for the city. We are to have this line available to the plant by May 2020,” said Roman. The total project cost is $5.9 million.

Green house

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said she has heard some negative comments in the community regarding steam emitted by both power plants. She asked it was possible for a greenhouse to be able to use that steam.

“I think that would be a wonderful synergy between the two and would work well. As this goes up, it would be nice to do that,” said Bihn. She suggested the recapture of steam from the first plant as well.

“I would encourage we pursue that. Maybe we could get some publicity for people who might be interested,” she said.

“We’ve had some of those conversations,” said Beazley. “We’ll make sure we use that and refocus as we get going with this next one, too. We have public land that we think will work.”