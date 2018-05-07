2 levies on ballot: A different scenario for B-C-S district

Share

After public forums in February and March and a third session last week, Guy Parmigian, superintendent of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District, says he’s getting a feel for how residents of B-C-S regard the district’s financial situation as Tuesday’s election nears.

Voters will decide two levies: a 1 percent earned income tax and a 3.89-mill property tax that would generate about $1.98 million and $1.4 million a year respectively if passed. Both issues would be in effect for five years.

Two levies on the same ballot requesting additional tax revenues is an anomaly for a school system that hasn’t hiked local taxes in about 18 years.

“I think people understand the need as far as why we’re on the ballot. I think we’ve made that crystal clear to people,” Parmigian said last week. “There are people who understand the need and can’t afford it. Then there are folks who say we’ve had a good run with Davis-Besse, it’s time to pony up and pay more even though they don’t want to but they understand an investment in a strong school system is essential.”

Even before FirstEnergy makes a decision on the future of its coal and nuclear power generation units, the B-C-S district felt the effect of change at the Davis-Besse station. With the recent devaluation of the station property, B-C-S is losing about $4.6 million annually – about a quarter of the school system’s operating budget.

Then there is the loss of reimbursement payments from the state – about $300,000 annually – that started when the public utility tangible personal property tax was phased out.

In late March, B-C-S officials learned Gov. John Kasich signed legislation including a provision allocating about $1.8 million for three years in special funding to the district.

But the special “bridge” funding isn’t a cure for the district in the long term, Parmigian and Cajon Keeton, district treasurer, say, noting that the proposed income tax won’t fully collect revenues for 18 months.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the air with Davis-Besse. Nobody knows what’s going to happen with those jobs, with the plant. When people are anxious they look for what they can control and one thing they can control is how they vote on May 8th,” Parmigian said.

Parmigian says the school board has been conservative in its spending. Last summer, teaching positions, a maintenance position and a bus mechanic position were not filled for a savings of $406,000.

The efficiency measures will continue, Parmigian said, but a loss of $6 million annually in revenue means the district can’t cut its way out of the situation without hurting educational programs for students.

“As far as investing in the school district, which is the anchor of this community, the people do have a say in that. I ask people to double down on something good that you have in a time of uncertainty, on something that is going to be an anchor and hold our community together going into uncertain times,” he said.